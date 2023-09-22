Osaa’s new collection Leher brings enchanting coral colours in wedding wear

In this era of transformation, brides and grooms are casting aside the conventional red, crimson and golden hues that once adorned their wedding trousseau. While pastel hues and neutral tones have become part of bridal wear, labels such as Osaa by Adarsh Makharia are pushing the envelope, even further. Hailing from Kolkata, the esteemed label unveils its latest wedding wear, the Leher collection, a bold departure from conventions.

Here, menswear and womenswear transform into living canvases as vibrant coral-inspired colours take center stage. Cadet blue reflects the hue of coastal waters while dusty rose mirrors the shade of twilight’s softness. Ruby red signifies passsion , sangria plum exudes opulence, and jade blue flows like a tranquil river. Pine green evokess the colour of reefs, and lavenders that add an ethereal touch. This refreshing palette redefines wedding wear, showing the allure of nature ’s vibrant hues.

Adarsh, who specialises in occasion wear with over two decades of experience under his belt, is always eager to bring India’s rich craftsmanship with panache. Hence, an imaginative plunge into the enigmatic world beneath the sea seemed as the right moodboard for the season.

He tells us, “The edit is inspired by the ethereal formations of undersea reefs. It is an embodiment of the beautiful hues, textures, and delicate nature of the Moonga (coral). The vibrant coral polyps of different shapes and their fluid nature set the tone for the fresh concept,” adding, “Leher celebrates every relation in the family and beyond, from the bride and the groom to the bridesmaids and all the other relatives.”

This edit is a vivid portrayal of life’s hidden marvels beneath the shimmering sea’s surface — an exquisite world where delicate organzas, airy tissues, and luxurious mulberry silks take forms of lehengas, resplendent jacket sets, regal saris, impeccably tailored suits, and majestic sherwanis. These fabrics, much like corals sculpted by the passage of time — drape the wearer in a cascade of elegance and sheer refinement.

Elaborate embroideries grace each piece, evoking a sense of wonder akin to the sea’s enchanting inhabitants. Zardozi threads gleam like pearls in the sea, while French knots ripple like gentle currents. Dori embroidery weaves its own stories, much like the tales spun by the ocean’s tides. Multi-colour appliqué mimic the sea anemones, shoals of fishes, and nudibranchs as they animate the marine world with their intricate design structures.

This is one of the most modern and experimental take on bridal wear by Adarsh. In the past, he has brought occasion wear edits true to Indian heritage, donned by celebrities such as Rakul Preet Singh, Sonali Bendre, Mouni Roy, PV Sindhu and more.

Rs. 75,000 upwards. Available online.

