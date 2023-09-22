Shyamal & Bhumika's Sheesh Mahal edit is inspired by grand Indian architecture 

Shyamal & Bhumika’s 2023-24 edit Sheesh Mahal celebrates the globe-trotting muse, using a poetic blend of hand-embroidered masterpieces, designed using age-old craft techniques in an unusual mix of colours and silhouettes. There’s an array of meticulously crafted masterpieces -- from regal panelled lehengas, ethereal gowns, capes and draped skirts, to stately sherwanis and jackets in various styles. For the contemporary bride, you find fish-tail skirts, sensuous saris, accentuated blouses and voluminous flared lehengas. Traditional silhouettes in panelled Kalidar lehengas, asymmetrical styles, classic kurtas, sensuous saris, bandhgalas, jackets and sherwanis also make for great wedding wear choices.

This time, the designer duo have used a blend of regal pastel hues, from ruby red to sage green, and cardinal red to shell pinks. One also finds muted Indian pastel shades used with jewel tones, classic reds, rich wine, muted ivory, emerald green and blush pink in natural eco-friendly fabrics like matka silks, lustrous raw silks, handwoven brocades, crepe de chine, sheer tulle and organza. “The collection is a homage to the seamless blend of architecture and art, where fashion becomes a medium to reflect the glory of our ancient heritage,” tell Shyamal and Bhumika.

What's the inspiration behind the collection?

Sheesh Mahal draws inspiration from the intricate beauty of grand Indian architecture, a picturesque panorama of beautiful landscapes and eclectic murals in a variety of colours and cultures. We have been exploring museums, rare private collections and dusty wooden trunks of antique dealers to research the cuts, detailing and surface ornamentation. This collection is an exquisite fusion of architecture-inspired surface ornamentation and India’s age-old embroidery techniques. The motifs, adorned with delicate satin threads, are tastefully enhanced by intricate beadwork, shimmer sequins and luminous pearls delicately placed over the intricate floral patterns, lending it a regal opulence.

What are the bridal wardrobe must-haves?

Use of intricate yet delicate craft by hand. Off-beat and unorthodox attires for pre-wedding festivities. Classic handwoven and hand-embroidered saris for the trousseau. A pair of comfortable embroidered shoes and a beautiful clutch to carry essentials. Add a neutral bandhgala to the wardrobe for your man to accompany any of your looks for post-wedding dinners.

How to accessorise the bridal looks?

To enhance bridal looks, consider delicate jewellery, veils, headpieces, and statement shoes. Don't forget a clutch that complements the theme and adds a personal touch to complete the ensemble.

Fashion trends for bridesmaids and relatives?

We always like the family and bridesmaids coordinated with the bride and groom. Complementing ensembles give a personal touch to the wedding and also ensure that the family is not overpowering the bride and groom on their big day. We also make sure that the looks of the bride, the groom and the first family are exclusive in terms of colour and craft to differentiate them from the rest of the crowd.

Some tips for last-moment trousseau hunting?

Prioritise essentials, stick to a colour palette, buy versatile pieces and visit shopping destinations which have a wider variety of options.

Price on request. On shyamalandbhumika.com