This Puja, Twine Tales brings alive centuries of romance with muslin edit

Multi-designer retail store Twine Tales operating from Hindustan Park was founded by Sanhita Moulick with a vision to give back to the planet. An ethical and slow fashion label, Twine Tales has come up with an exquisite collection of Musline weaves and we speak to her about the same.

Tell us about the festive collection?

Muslin has for generations been the language of romance for the nobility. Centuries of folklore, romance and drama are synonymous with this form of textile, so light that the Mughals often referred to it as Abi–Rawan - meaning flowing water or Baft-Hawan which literally meant woven air.

This festive season, we wanted to revive the magic and romance of the muslin with a unique range of handcrafted outfits called The Muslin Saga. It comes in the most royal of colours and airy drapes.

Twine Tales' muslin collection

What’s the idea behind the collection?

Durga Puja is not only a religious festival in Bengal but an emotion and an embodiment of traditions and heritage. So, I wanted women to be able to imbibe the heritage of the muslin.

Keeping in mind the strong legacy of heritage, the handwoven Muslin saris that we have come out with also have dull gold guinea coins.

One of the other inspirations that led to the birth of this unique collection was Bollywood, especially the iconic Yash Raj films that saw a generation. reel under the magic of Sridevi strutting down into people's hearts in her colourful chiffons. Muslins are very similar in character - light and transparent - almost letting the air pass through in abundance.

The colours that were chosen for this collection are quite ethereal and royal.

Twine Tales' muslin collection

What are the festive trends this year?

Since we work with handlooms, our constant effort is to evolve the old and ethnic designs and present them in a new way so that we preserve the tradition of Bengal handloom.

For Pujas it’s saris only but to make it look different we can style it with contrast blouses or with crop tops, spaghetti, and shirts. But do not forget the evergreen deep round neck blouse!

Your upcoming collections?

We are working with Muslin Jamdanis in floral patterns. In fact, getting the Van Gogh sunflower done this time as we have already done lotus and other flowers from our region.

Price on request. 8/1 C Hindustan Park