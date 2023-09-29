Don & Julio’s latest collaboration with Nilesh and Mitesh intertwine heritage with modernity  

Luxury suiting brand, Don & Julio (D&J), in collaboration with designer duo, Nilesh and Mitesh, has come up with two captivating lines — Kashida and Iktara — that intertwine heritage with modernity under their Colab 2.0 collection. It showcases their commitment to pushing the boundaries of design and craftsmanship, resulting in pieces that blend heritage with contemporary aesthetics.

“After the resounding success of Colab, we are presenting Colab 2.0, which is bigger, better, and more luxurious than ever. Think painstakingly crafted sherwanis, tuxedos, and Indo-Western wear, which are perfect for events like sangeet, cocktail receptions, baraat, and weddings,” says Rajesh Singh, head of Don & Julio clothing.

Their latest offerings — Kashida and Iktara — offers a touch of luxury that is both enchanting and alluring. “Kashida is a nature-inspired embroidery technique that involves meticulously filling in designs using a needle and thread, creating a raised, textured effect that is both beautiful and durable,” explains Rajesh. Each piece features motifs evocative of vines, birds, leaves, flowers, and more. The colour palette is serene and calming, invoking a sense of tranquility. “Since the collection is a reflection of Kashmir’s beauty, these silhouettes feature intricate embroidery and embellishments that showcase the Kashida embroidery technique, in flowy lightweight fabric providing elegance yet comfort,” he says.

Festive wear from D&J's Iktara collection

Don & Julio Kashida collection

Don & Julio Kashida collection

The Iktara collection draws its inspiration from the traditional Banarasi weaves and features silhouettes that epitomises modern royalty while retaining traditional elements. The zari works and motifs associated with Banarasi textiles make this collection an excellent choice for grand occasions.

The collections feature royal and elegant sherwanis, tailored-fit bandhgalas, and the quintessential Jodhpuris, with hand-crafted design details. The most-loved form of traditional dressing among men, Bandi Jackets with kurtas that oozes traditional glam also feature in this collection.

It has a diverse colour palette, including metallic grey, black, wine, and jet black, which represent sophistication, power, modernity, luxury, richness, and warmth adding a sense of opulence and tradition to the collection. It also includes a colour palette of pastel pinks, lilac, and ivory. “These are soft and delicate colours, typically associated with romance and serenity. Ivory represents purity, simplicity, and timelessness. It exudes a sense of elegance and grace. These colours cater to different preferences and occasions, ensuring that you find the perfect hue to suit your style and the mood of the event,” adds Rajesh.

