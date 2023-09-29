Farak, a Jaipur-based streetwear brand unveils a new collection that pays homage to local craftsmen and artisans

No work is big or small,’ is a statement that has stood the test of time and yet, people from various fields — to this day — are despised for their choice of work. Breaking this dichotomy of social constructs, Jaipur-based streetwear brand — Farak — launches a special collection that appreciates and acknowledges the craftsmanship of workers and artisans by personifying their identities. Karamkaar

aims to make a difference by giving centre stage to the craft that they have been practising for centuries.





“While working with various artisans for my brand, I realised they are looked down upon. I wanted to lift that barrier by dedicating the Karamkaar collection to all the karigars. The idea and philosophy of the edit are to basically address every person through their workmanship (karam) and not by where the person comes from, what their name is or who they are, but by the work that defines them as a person, as a human being,” begins Rishabh Kumar, founder and creative director of the label, which launched in 2021 and in no time caught the eye of artistes like Zakir Khan, Manjot Singh and Krsna. Farak, which means making a difference, began with the aim of promoting South Asian culture and Indian artisanship and revolutionising the way Indian streetwear was viewed.





Inspired by artists across fields, the Karamkaar collection — which is completely crafted by hand — boasts ensembles that are layered with an array of stories. “The edit is not restricted by a certain theme or colour palette but around the concept of paying homage to the artists, be painters and sculptures or architects and puppeteers. All the 20 pieces are the planets revolving around the sun, which is the concept of giving the artisans their overdue credit,” the creative director reveals. The streetwear will be launched in phases, the current drop features 20 pieces consisting of quirky co-ords, shirts and T-shirts while the second drop, which will be released next month will roll out another twenty narratives and ensembles along with a few statement pieces.





Speaking about the narrative ensembles from the edit, Rishab says, “This drop has some of my favourite jackets like The Painter’s Handmade Jacket stands as a heartfelt homage to the life of an artist, serving as a vivid manifestation of the tumultuous yet vibrant palette that resides within the creative mind.” It eloquently captures the profound connection between the act of creation and the artist behind it. This exceptional piece undergoes a painstaking six-phase block printing process, each stage a testament to the unwavering dedication and artistry involved. Fashioned from khadi denim, the jacket is adorned with intricate 70-year-old hand-block prints by fourth-generation Jaipur-based artisan Hari Om before it was hand-painted.



“The Mumtaz jacket depicts the irony of Shah Jahan and Mumtaz’s love story, where he built the Taj Mahal for her, a sight unseen by the very person it was built for,” he elaborates. Detailed with patches, this limited-edition piece includes a hand-embroidered flower symbolising love on the back and a blue patch reminiscent of the Taj Mahal’s silhouette, the jacket is a testament to the enduring love story of Shah Jahan and Mumtaz. This gender-inclusive, drop shoulder-oversized jacket also features hand-screen printed elements and digital patches while the Upcycled Indigo HandwovenJacket fashioned from wasted fabrics. The organic dyed Indigo jacket, cut into thin stripes, is designed from discarded textiles that are handspun and hand-woven yielding just two metres of fabric in a single day.





Other interesting streetwear silhouettes from Karamkaar are The Dichotomy Shirt (a shirt inspired by the profound quote ‘aasman pe sir, per zameen par,’ which conveys the significance of both the craft and the craftsmen through the digital prints on the garment), The Pinboard Tee (this number symbolises the process of how one’s ideas come together on a mood board) and Raat Akeli Hai Tee, which captures the spirit of the queen of Indiepop, Asha Bhosle’s 1967 song of the same name from the Hindi movie — Jewel Thief.

INR 3,799 onwards. Available online.

