Get hitched in the haute as occasion wear brand Twamev opens in Hyderabad

During the wedding season, while the bride takes the center stage, the bridesmaids occupy a place of honour of their own. If you find yourself in the cherished company of bridesmaids, you’ll understand that selecting that perfect attire for your best friend’s special day can be a daunting task. We spotlight a new wedding wear label, Twamev that goes beyond the realm of finest silhouettes, opulent embroideries, and regal colours to celebrate the true you.

Bridal wear from Twamev

Their latest collection is a testament to this ethos, as it unfurls a panorama of lehengas ador ned in romantic shades of aquamarine, rose pink, cloud cream, lime green, twilight blue, pearled ivory, lilac, and mauve — hues that reign supreme in the hearts of modern-day brides and bridesmaids alike.The collection boasts of an array of exquisite sequin embroidery, mirror work, floral and bird motifs that meld tradition with luxury.

Wedding wear pieces

Raghav Agarwal, founder of Twamev, tells us, “A pattern observed this wedding season is that of a minimalistic bride. The bride refuses to go all out on their big day and wants to keep it warm, subtle, and effortless. The colour palette on every bride’s list is pastel, especially the trending lilac colour. We have inculcated the same with a soothing colour palette, hand embroidery, and floral motifs.”

Twamev lehenga

Raghav aims to make the label as a onestop destination for everything weddings. He elaborates about the making process of occasion wear pieces, “We take pride in remodeling pure fabrics into contemporary artworks. We work with fabrics such as raw silk and jagdoshi that take six months to be spinned. Our outfits are hand-embellished with embroidery, stonework, and zardo zi that add a personal touch to the owner's regalia. The designs exude magnificence, keeping in mind today’s generation who wants everything simple yet charismatic.”

Embroidered tales

The brand recently opened a new store in the city. The plush store combines modern and traditional Indian aesthetics, featuring a captivating wedding knot sculpture at the entrance to portray it as an ultimate shopping destination for city buyers.

Rs. 10,000 upwards. In store, Banjara Hills. Also available online.

