Nupur Kanoi’s Sitaara collection offers both sass and comfort

With Kolkata never really experiencing winter in its truest sense, it always makes a lot more sense to have a wedding trousseau that’s light and comfortable, in case you are planning your events in the city. Kolkata-based designer Nupur Kanoi’s chic and sassy Indian range Sitaara can be a great option for modern brides to glide from day to night.

We talk with the designer to know more about the collection that offers an interesting mix of pop and pastel, shimmer and shine with soft glam in candy pop pinks and oranges, dainty sorbet mint and peony with some midnight blue and grey.

Nupur Kanoi's Sitaara edit

What's the inspiration behind the collection?



Sitaara is inspired by the essence of Indian weddings and the developing spirit of the modern Indian bride. It embraces both traditional and modern aesthetics. The collection perfectly portrays the dynamism, diversity, and colour of Indian weddings, where every moment is a special celebration of the couple's tastes and personalities. The vision for Sitaara is to offer brides the freedom to express their individuality and make a bold personal style statement as the collection is versatile, where one can pair pieces of their choice together.



How much has the fusion or ethnic fashion scene evolved over the last few years?



It has seen tremendous transformation in the recent years. It has moved away from rigid, traditional bounds and this evolution is a response to changing fashion choices of the younger population. Designers are now embracing fusion fashion, producing designs that combine classic and contemporary aspects. It has resulted in the rise of versatile, mix-and-match outfits that cater to a wide range of events and personal choices.

Furthermore, the growth of sustainable and environmentally friendly fashion techniques has had an impact on the fusion fashion scene.

Nupur Kanoi's Sitaara edit



What are the festive or party fashion trends ruling this year?



Vibrant and bold colours such as orange, hot pink, emerald green and royal blue are popular choices for festivities. Bolder prints be it floral or geometric are also making their presence felt in the genre. Experimental styles that marry traditional crafts and contemporary styling to create unique looks are for those who like to make a bold and minimalist statement. Minimalist and understated fashion is making a comeback, offering an elegant alternative to opulent styles.





Festive party wardrobe must-haves?



To ensure one is always ready for festive gatherings and parties, consider some statement pieces, a blazer, and a long jacket that can be worn as separates. Statement jewellery, a dramatic yet chic clutch or an evening bag to elevate your outfit.





Price on request. 28 Gol Park, Ballygunge Gardens. On nupurkanoi.co.in