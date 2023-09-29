Stree Kolkata's two new collections will sort your festive fashion needs

Homegrown ethnic label Stree Kolkata, founded three years back by Anneswa Maitra and Rituparna Roy, has come up with two stunning collections targeting the Pujas. The festive collection Umaa has free-flowing silhouettes in bright and bold colours to liven up your Puja wardrobe and is centred mainly around handspun cotton weaves from Bengal. The other one, Back to The Roots, has a line of fusion silhouettes in vanaspati Ajrakh prints of abstract and floral motifs. The range offers comfort wear for the day time including structured dresses with beautiful necklines and detailing in earthy vanaspati tones. The saris in linen and jamdani cotton also make for great festive choices. We speak with Anneswa to know more.

What's the inspiration behind the collection?

The Umaa series is all about red, white and bright colours and our main inspiration is Durga Puja and the bright and beautiful play of colours that define the Puja spirits. Back to the Roots is an ode to our old days when we started Stree with hand-block prints. At that time, we had received a lot of love, but gradually we shifted to a lot of other things. We are revisiting our old days with the beautiful earthy vanaspati hand block prints.

Stree Kolkata's festive edit

What are the festive fashion trends this year?

Sustainable fashion, floral prints, bold hues, statement sleeves and fusion fashion are some of the top trends this year.

Festive wardrobe must-haves?

A nice and simple shirt dress to style in whatever way you want, a red and white sari or a dress for Ashtami or Dashami look and a beautiful statement bag to complete your festive looks.

Stree Kolkata's festive edit

How to accessories the festive looks?

Have some classic pieces of jewellery and to complement all your looks have a few statement bags ready.

Upcoming collections?

We are working on some tie and dye along with some more block prints for our upcoming collection.

Price on request. 13/11A, Swinhoe Street, Ballygunge, and www.streekolkata.com