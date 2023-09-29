Studio Bagechaa’s collection Maahru shows delicate embroideries and offbeat prints in ethnic wear

Poets, artistes, storytellers and dreamers have always romantisied the moon. Far beyond the realm of cosmic space, this celestial object has always been a muse, a symbol of love igniting the flames of creativity and passion for those who like to paint the canvas of life with their wildest imagination. Fashion brand Studio Bagechaa’s new collection Maahru is a tribute to the moon’s gentle luminescence. Shining, bright, calm and glaring, the word Maahru translates to ‘moon like face.’ The brand believes in celebrating the beauty of nature and heritage with a touch of sophistication and modernity.

Pieces from the collection

They introduce ethnic wear merged with contemporary ideas and philosophies that not only appear stylish but also find importance in the current fashion scene. Discussing Maahru, founder of Studio Bagechaa, Shilpi Gotewala shares, “This pre-festive collection is inspired by soft hues, rich heritage embroideries and modern styles. It is splendidly luminous like a moon — beautiful and charming. This is exactly why I chose the name Maahru.”

She goes on to say that the collection is a tribute to the beauty and craft of Indian culture which is why it includes many vibrant pieces. The outfits also showcase an outstanding amalgamation of delicate embroideries and offbeat prints that make them more interesting.

Shilpi says, “Apart from the festivities, these ensembles are designed for the modern men and women that will go perfectly well during destination weddings, and functions like haldi, mehendi, sangeet and others.”

Right from uber-chic co-ord sets to something as ethnic as anarkalis and lehengas, Maahru is a go-to collection for all the women out there who desire to appear elegant. Men can also find short-length kurtas, kurta sets and Nehru jackets that will help them look dapper.

Getting into the technicalities, Shilpi tells us, “We have used different kinds of blended silks, georgettes and chanderi. The midcolour palette is used keeping the Indian skin tone in mind.” One of the most liked pieces from the collection is a dhoti pant sari and cowl dress with a jacket. “The collection goes well with the essence of the brand which represents a blend of new age fashion and ethnic aesthetics,” Shilpi adds.

Rs 16,500 onwards.

Available online.