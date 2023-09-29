V-Cut's festive edit Chitra offers a blend of tradition and modernity

V-Cut The Blouse Expert has launched its festive wear collection Chitra, which is a heartfelt tribute to Goddess Durga. “Drawing profound inspiration from the goddess's powerful symbolism, spiritual significance, and intricate artistic representations, our collection celebrates the divine feminine energy, courage, and strength that Durga Ma embodies. At Vcut, we believe in blending tradition with innovation, and in promoting inclusivity in our designs. With Chitra, we aspire to create a one-of-a-kind blouse collection that resonates with fashion-conscious individuals across the globe. Through this collection, we aim at redefining the artistry of blouse design within the realm of fashion,” says Lipika Dudhoria, co-founder of the label.



Chitra offers a diverse range of meticulously crafted blouses in a variety of designs, colours, cuts, textures, fabrics, and silhouettes. From elegant prints to timeless solid colours, and exquisite embroidery work, each piece reflects a fusion of traditional elements with contemporary trends.

V-Cut's Chitra edit

What are the trends for festive fashion this year?

While traditional festive colours like red, gold, and green remain popular, this year there’s a shift towards more pastel and muted shades. Expect to see contemporary twists on traditional silhouettes becoming more prominent in 2023. Designers are exploring unconventional cuts, asymmetry, and fusion styles to infuse a sense of modernity into traditional festive attire. There is a growing awareness of environmental issues, leading to an increased use of sustainable fabrics. Intricate embroidery continues to be a beloved feature of festive fashion.



How much has the blouse fashion scene evolved over the last few years?

Blouse fashion in India has undergone a remarkable transformation in recent years. From fusion styles to focus on intricate details, it has embraced innovation while preserving its rich heritage. With customization, and diverse sleeve variations, the blouse scene has become more inclusive and dynamic, offering women a broader canvas to express their style.

This year, fashion is all about embracing the beauty of cultural fusion. V-cut, in particular, has paid homage to its roots by creating an exclusive collection featuring traditional crafts like Pata Chitra art and Kantha embroidery, hailing from Bengal. This not only uplifts heritage but also showcases the brand's commitment to preserving and promoting traditional craftsmanship.

Sleeves are having a moment this year. From exaggerated puffed sleeves to graceful bell sleeves and unique cutout designs, this trend is all about making a statement with arm wear.

What are the blouses that are working the best for this puja?

Blouses with Bengali-centric designs and the classic red and white colour scheme undoubtedly take centre stage during Puja festivities. Bengali motifs like the Dhak (traditional drum), Dhunuchi (incense burner), Alpona (decorative patterns), and conch shells are being creatively incorporated into blouse designs to showcase cultural pride while embracing a fresh and stylish approach to Puja fashion.

Festive wardrobe must-haves?

Versatile pieces that can be paired with various traditional outfits including a classic red blouse, gold or silver metallic blouses, embroidered blouse, an off-shoulder or cold shoulder blouse and monochrome basics.

How to accessories the festive looks?

Focus on a few key elements that enhance your outfit’s charm. Select statement jewellery pieces like necklaces or earrings that match your attire’s colour and style. Choose elegant footwear and a matching clutch or handbag. Consider hair accessories, waist belts, and bindis for a touch of tradition.

Upcoming collections you are working on?

We're excited to announce that we have some interesting upcoming collections in the works for Karwa Chauth and Diwali celebrations.

Price on request. 2/1A, Keyatala Road