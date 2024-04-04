Ashita Singhal’s City Blues edit explores her relationship with Delhi

A

With the issue of mass consumerism and herd mentality culture being at the core, City Blues delves into how one gets consumed in the hustle and loses consciousness towards consumption. It seeks inspiration, and also inspires the city dweller, one who dares to dream in the concrete jungles. As we draw parallels between textile waste and the narrow urban alleys, our collection gives visibility to those often overlooked in the fashion industry, the artisans behind our couture. Paiwand Studio, through City Blues, stands to redefine how we look at waste and the urbane, while providing an alternative to the vicious mundane circularity entrapping the cityscape.

Each look from the collection derives from the city dweller, the range reflecting the diversity a city holds. It is a melting pot of several different ideas, techniques, lifestyles, and philosophies, with each co-existing and playing pivotal roles. Our collection highlights this very aspect, while toiling around the darker shades that often loom around the urban mega structures.