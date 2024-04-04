Bling it on! Demi-fine bijouterie label Tanzire unveils debut collection 'Tanzire Fine'

According to recent estimates, Indian women account for almost 11 percent of the world’s total gold reserves. This amounts to about 18,000 tons of gold! Traditionally, gold jewellery is handed down across generations and as a result, its volume reaches several kilograms after a point in time.
In terms of fashion though, particularly in these times, they amount to nothing. Keeping them as ‘reserved luxury’, we often opt for lighter pieces made of gold imitations. However, neither do OG gold-enthusiasts enjoy wearing them nor does the frenzy of buying imitative metal pieces translate to a value-purchase. With the intent to change the story and empower women to buy their diamonds and layer-stack-wear diamonds every day, Jaipur-based Suhani Batwara launched the jewellery label Tanzire in the year of 2020.
While working alongside her father in their jewellery business, Suhani discovered demi-fine jewellery, which is popular in European countries like Spain and France but largely unexplored in India. During her travels, she ended up curating unique pieces, eventually catching the attention of friends and family. This led her to identify an untapped potential and opportunity.
Starting as a curator of pieces from other brands like Jenny Bird from Canada and Shyla from London — the brand has launched its debut collection Tanzire Fine this year. “With Tanzire Fine, we want to flip this narrative and create cool, everyday pieces women can buy for themselves at price points that won’t rival their monthly mortgages,” she tells us. To know more about what we can expect from the collection, we talk to the founder and creative director. Excerpts:
Tanzire Fine is a bijouterie label inspired by breaking free from tradition and rewriting the rules of fine jewellery. Coming from a family of three generations of jewellers, I have closely witnessed the ins and outs, the good and the bad parts of the industry. When I started Tanzire, my journey in 2020 marked a significant decision to bring something different. Tanzire started by curating modern contemporary jewellery from women-owned brands across the globe. With Tanzire Fine, my vision is simple: break the rules and flip the script on buying fine jewellery for everyday wear. We are creating everyday designs that empower women and men to express their style, layer and stack responsibly sourced diamonds without breaking the bank.
Crafted with 14k yellow gold and lab-grown diamonds, our debut collection showcases eight made-to-order styles. We have played with shapes — square, round and baguette — in a commitment to responsible luxury.
Why did you choose lab-grown diamonds for this collection?
As a company, we’ve always recognised sustainability as one of our core pillars in everything we do. Lab-grown diamonds have the same sparkly quality, made by science. Our lab-grown diamonds feature the same physical and chemical properties as natural diamonds and are a solid option for those seeking great value and an incredible diamond payoff. For the uninitiated, lab-grown diamonds are graded the same as natural diamonds, assessing the 4 Cs (carat, clarity, colour and cut). They can be produced with fewer impurities and inclusions, potentially producing higher clarity and colour grades. They are also SCS Global certified, recognised as the top benchmark for sustainability, meaning each stone meets the highest responsible luxury standards for lab-grown diamonds. This includes the following: traceable from start to finish, climate neutral, responsibly and ethically produced.
While our debut features earrings and necklaces, our next edit will introduce rings and bracelets. You can expect versatile designs perfect for everyday wear, maintaining our commitment to launching fewer quantities with a lot of versatility.
INR 20,000 onwards. Available online.
