Bling it on! Demi-fine bijouterie label Tanzire unveils debut collection 'Tanzire Fine'

According to recent estimates, Indian women account for almost 11 percent of the world’s total gold reserves. This amounts to about 18,000 tons of gold! Traditionally, gold jewellery is handed down across generations and as a result, its volume reaches several kilograms after a point in time.

In terms of fashion though, particularly in these times, they amount to nothing. Keeping them as ‘reserved luxury’, we often opt for lighter pieces made of gold imitations. However, neither do OG gold-enthusiasts enjoy wearing them nor does the frenzy of buying imitative metal pieces translate to a value-purchase. With the intent to change the story and empower women to buy their diamonds and layer-stack-wear diamonds every day, Jaipur-based Suhani Batwara launched the jewellery label Tanzire in the year of 2020.

While working alongside her father in their jewellery business, Suhani discovered demi-fine jewellery, which is popular in European countries like Spain and France but largely unexplored in India. During her travels, she ended up curating unique pieces, eventually catching the attention of friends and family. This led her to identify an untapped potential and opportunity.