Couturier Urvashi Kaur takes us through her latest creations

For Urvashi Kaur, the people who wear her label have always been her muses, and she finds inspiration in their powerful stories, and how they express themselves sartorially. To best represent the DNA of her brand -- that stands for age gender and size inclusivity; craft-centric practices; eco-design ethos and prolific tribe of muses – she came up with Voices of Urvashi Kaur at the recently concluded LFWXFDCI show.

“I believe nothing says Urvashi Kaur quite like a construct-defying, norm-shattering experiential performance. Celebrating 15 years looks different for us, the spotlight shines brighter on our incredible muses, forcefields who inhabited our experimental set in a showcase of the power of collective impact,” says Urvashi, whose brand stands for conscious luxury.

She talks about her design process and takes us through her latest collection Prana.