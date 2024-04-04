Indulge curates your go-to Poila Baisakh lookbook

Elegant Embroidery

If embroideries win your heart, then what better than floral ones which depict not only the mood of the season but also reflect on the expression of appreciating beauty and being free. Jonakee by Sumona Halder launches their embroidery saris on the occasion of Poila Baisakh. Made with pure handwoven mercerized cotton, Bikashee in white with yellow, pink and blue blooms all over the border and smaller blooms throughout is a way to embrace the serenity within; while Basanti, the colour that most speak of the season, embodies the spirit of elegance in yellow and shades of pinkish hue.

Price: Rs 2990+ onwards

Available online