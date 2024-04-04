Indulge curates your go-to Poila Baisakh lookbook

The city is already getting ready to welcome the Bengali New Year. While shopping is at full go, if you are still undecided, take a cue from the fresh drops of these city labels. The collections come with traditional fabrics, contemporary silhouettes, and eye-catching colours to provide you with a mix of style and comfort.
Pretty Prints
Give your skin a chance to breathe with the handloom cotton block printed saris from Jolphoring by Mayuri. Keeping up with the trends and styles of Gen-Z, the collection boasts of prints like Frida, Kala Taxi, Debi, Charulata, or even the summer sunflower. These are block printed on handwoven mulmul cotton which can is the secret behind its softness. This can be your perfect any occasion wear – whether formal, casual brunch, or official events, all you need to do is pair it with the right blouse, and your look is complete.
Price: Rs 1270+ onwards
Available online
Floral Fantasies
Have a penchant for light summery floral hues and patterns? Check out the newly launched summer collection by Jaysmita Saha’s Golpo. With a variety of mul cotton which has hand-painted designs or hand-stitched ones with wool, you will be spoilt for choices. From light hues to darker ones, colour choice would not be an issue. The latest collection comprises Water Lily in different colours painted on a mono-colour sari or Zinia, which has flowers stitched all over the sari along with a delightful bouquet at the pallu.
Price: Rs 2000+ onwards
Available online
Classy Co-ords
Co-ords have found their way into ethnic wear today and no matter what the occasion, there is a comfortable and apt ensemble for it. If you prefer to go for co-ord sets then Label Aparajita by Aparajita Banerjee has an array of choices for you. These co-ord sets are a reflection of vibrant colours like maroons, whites, and olives on comfortable summer fabrics like khadi, flax, linen and cotton. The deeply thought-out designs, colours and cuts make them stand out in the season. From a Kaftan top to wide-legged pants, from blazer shirt patterns to angrakha tops, the designs are sure to floor you over.
Price: Rs 2300+ onwards
Available online
Elegant Embroidery
If embroideries win your heart, then what better than floral ones which depict not only the mood of the season but also reflect on the expression of appreciating beauty and being free. Jonakee by Sumona Halder launches their embroidery saris on the occasion of Poila Baisakh. Made with pure handwoven mercerized cotton, Bikashee in white with yellow, pink and blue blooms all over the border and smaller blooms throughout is a way to embrace the serenity within; while Basanti, the colour that most speak of the season, embodies the spirit of elegance in yellow and shades of pinkish hue.
Price: Rs 2990+ onwards
Available online
Sartorial Summers
From Kurta sets, and tops to Kaftan tops, take your pick from Aranya’s latest drop. What more, they have also introduced block-printed T-shirts for men. Led by designer Chandoni Basu, the label strives forward to bring in newer designs with changing times while keeping the essence of Bengal intact through the use of fabrics like Bengal Jamdani, fine muslins and handwoven cotton. The cuts are loose and anti-fit to provide easiness. The colour palette ranges from whites to blues and is soothing to look at.
Price Rs1800+ onwards
Available in-store