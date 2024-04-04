Isha J's The Fortress edit blends French riviera with Indian architecture

A wedding fairy tale inspired by the charm of Indian architecture is what couturier Isha Jajodia’s latest collection The Fortress is all about.

Designed for the modern bold bride, the unique range has a touch of Isha's love for the French riviera and a European summer. Featuring French lace appliques delicately adorned on silk organza, nature-inspired abstract motifs, and exquisite Dori work seamlessly blended with intricate French laces, this collection has all the signature elements that Isha’s label Roseroom is known for.

The colour palette too reflects the essence of a Riviera spring. Soft whites and off-whites offer a timeless elegance, while a tinge of pastel underscores romanticism. The collection also features jewel tones for a touch of opulence.

"This collection is very special because it represents the strength of a woman, who, just like a fortress, stands tall and makes her way in this world. Another strong influence is my undying love for the French Riviera and the European countryside and that comes through this summer collection," Isha says.

Isha tells us more.