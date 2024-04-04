Isha J's The Fortress edit blends French riviera with Indian architecture
A wedding fairy tale inspired by the charm of Indian architecture is what couturier Isha Jajodia’s latest collection The Fortress is all about.
Designed for the modern bold bride, the unique range has a touch of Isha's love for the French riviera and a European summer. Featuring French lace appliques delicately adorned on silk organza, nature-inspired abstract motifs, and exquisite Dori work seamlessly blended with intricate French laces, this collection has all the signature elements that Isha’s label Roseroom is known for.
The colour palette too reflects the essence of a Riviera spring. Soft whites and off-whites offer a timeless elegance, while a tinge of pastel underscores romanticism. The collection also features jewel tones for a touch of opulence.
"This collection is very special because it represents the strength of a woman, who, just like a fortress, stands tall and makes her way in this world. Another strong influence is my undying love for the French Riviera and the European countryside and that comes through this summer collection," Isha says.
Isha tells us more.
How has your design philosophy evolved over the years?
Initially, we celebrated empowered women with intricately designed garments, drawing inspiration from the French architecture. Now, we are branching out to embrace a broader spectrum of inspirations and cultural influences. The launch of The Fortress collection signifies this evolution, incorporating Indian architectural charm and heritage alongside European sophistication. The meticulous fusion of tradition and contemporary style, along with a versatile colour palette, reflects a dynamic approach to design.
What motivates you?
As a designer, empowering women through fashion is my core motivation. Witnessing their confidence bloom in our creations is the ultimate reward. But designing goes beyond garments -- it's a platform for storytelling. I'm captivated by blending traditions and preserving heritage through re-imagined techniques like chikankari, while catering to the modern bride's individuality.
Whose dressing sense do you admire the most and why?
I find inspiration in the refined elegance of Audrey Hepburn and Rekha, along with the modern sophistication of Amal Clooney. Their ability to effortlessly blend classic pieces with contemporary trends reflects a timeless sense of style that resonates with me.
What's trending in weddings this summer?
Brides are gravitating towards Indo-Western silhouettes, including lighter lehengas with contemporary cuts, sarees featuring playful drapes, and chic jumpsuits paired with embellished jackets. Soft and romantic pastel shades like lavender and blush pink are in vogue, often complemented by stunning ombre effects. Minimalist detailing and the use of high-quality fabrics maintain sophistication, while statement jewelry and fresh floral accents inject a touch of glamor into the overall look.