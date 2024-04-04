Ranna Gill's Urban Prairie collection sets the tone for summer wear

Her love for florals is nobody’s secret and this time around couturier Ranna Gill has intelligently played around that by juxtaposing city chic with natural charm in her latest collection Urban Prairie. Showcased at the recently concluded LFWxFDCI show, the collection skilfully blends contemporary style with the untamed spirit of the prairie.

The line has enchanting evening gowns adorned with captivating prints that takes one through the modern wilderness, where glamour meets the untamed. Ranna takes us through the elegant collection.