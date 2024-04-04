Ranna Gill's Urban Prairie collection sets the tone for summer wear
Her love for florals is nobody’s secret and this time around couturier Ranna Gill has intelligently played around that by juxtaposing city chic with natural charm in her latest collection Urban Prairie. Showcased at the recently concluded LFWxFDCI show, the collection skilfully blends contemporary style with the untamed spirit of the prairie.
The line has enchanting evening gowns adorned with captivating prints that takes one through the modern wilderness, where glamour meets the untamed. Ranna takes us through the elegant collection.
What’s Urban Prairie all about?
Celebrating contemporary fashion, Urban Prairie weaves together autumnal shades like blacks, taupe’s, neutrals, and licorice tones with fluid silhouettes, incorporating tailored pantsuits and layered elevated evening dresses. This fusion seamlessly merges urban sophistication with the captivating allure of nature.
It draws inspiration from the harmonious coexistence of city life and the serene beauty of the prairies, celebrating nature's influence on contemporary fashion.
How much has contemporary wear evolved?
Contemporary wear has undergone a significant transformation, embracing versatility, sustainability, and inclusivity, reflecting the evolving lifestyles and values of modern consumers.
How do you incorporate sustainability?
We prioritise crafting garments that transcend the trends of fast fashion. Our focus lies in creating timeless, elevated pieces designed to withstand the test of time, thereby promoting longevity.
What motivates you as a designer?
I find motivation in empowering individuals through fashion and inspiring positive change within the industry. Additionally, I draw inspiration from various sources such as travel, nature, and observing the diverse and changing roles of women in their workplaces and beyond.
Your upcoming collection?
My upcoming collection highlights a strong focus on wearable fashion, mirroring the ethos of Urban Prairie.
Whose dressing sense do you admire the most?
As a designer, my greatest wellspring of inspiration stems not from celebrity figures but from the remarkable evolution of the modern Indian woman over the past decade. Observing her journey has profoundly influenced my creative vision. From her multifaceted roles in society to her evolving tastes in fashion, she embodies a captivating fusion of tradition and contemporary allure that constantly ignites my design process. Her aspirations, challenges, and unique character traits serve as guiding lights, empowering me to craft collections that authentically reflect her spirit, resilience, and individuality.
What’s trending in contemporary wear?
This season sees a notable emphasis on relaxed tailoring and layering techniques, alongside the resurgence of tailored pant suits and jackets. Statement prints take center stage, adding flair and personality to ensembles. Moreover, the spotlight shines on versatile pieces that effortlessly marry comfort with style, catering to the modern individual's desire for both functionality and fashion-forward appeal.
Summer party wardrobe and casual wardrobe must haves?
Breezy maxi dresses, lightweight blazers, statement accessories, and comfortable yet stylish footwear for parties. For a casual wardrobe, opt for relaxed coord sets, elegant jackets, versatile dresses, cozy knitwear, and effortless sneakers.
Summer wedding and occasion wardrobe must haves?
Consider elegant tunic sets, lehenga’s in lightweight fabrics, pastel hues, floral prints, or delicate lace details. Pair with stylish heels, statement jewelry, and a lightweight shawl or jacket for evening events.