11 breezy and chic summer fashion options for ultimate style

Mona B’s latest travel bag collection Rpet 2.0 is classy, chic, elegant, and spacious enough to hold all your travel essentials. Made from reusing discarded plastic it also speaks volumes about sustainability in the fashion and accessories industry. Designed in the timeless colour palette of navy and black, the collection includes a Rearden backpack, Rollup backpack, Duffle bag, and cross-body backpack. They are simple yet premium and would be your new travel staples wherever you go.

Available online

Price: Rs 2499 onwards