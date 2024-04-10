11 breezy and chic summer fashion options for ultimate style

This summer get style-ready for every occasion by taking cues from these newly launched collection.
Forever New's Summer Essentials offers a perfect blend of style and comfort for the warmer months. From breezy dresses to versatile accessories, this collection has everything you need to stay cool and fashionable all summer long. With lightweight fabrics, vibrant prints, and on-trend designs, get ready for any summer adventure.
Available online.
Aapro label's ritzy collection Kaizen redefines sass with its classy summer appropriate silhouettes. Choose from the eclectic pantsuits, layered dresses, coords and saris to slay any occasion this summer. The structured flow and timeless aesthetics of the silhouettes are surely head-turners.
Available online.
Bringing together the opulent designs of Banaras with the practicality of cotton, Warp n' Weft's elegant summer wedding couture drop has saris like Brocade Phool Persimmon Cotton, Bel Patti Cotton in mint green, cream and shell pink among other hues. They also have another summer essential -- the chiffon sari. Lightweight and airy, these saris ooze grace and comfort. Styles like the Tobul Lehar Powder Green sari and Chokor Lavender sari combine grace and grandeur while exuding contemporary style.
Available online
Indo-Western label Sshilpa Samriya's recently unveiled festive collection Ruwaa is a luxe pret edit with intricate embroideries and colourful shades combination are the most out of the box elements in their collection. Inspired by botanical prints, the collection has beautifully embellished cape sets, lehengas, saris and more.
Available online
Homegrown label Nouria's latest collection has free-flowing silhouettes to intricate prints and monochromatic looks, with each outfit striking a perfect balance between comfort and elegance. Embrace sophistication in a chic jumpsuit, or opt for effortless and versatile co-ord sets. Layer up with statement jackets for added flair, or exude grace in flowing skirts -- Nouria's ensembles are sure to grab eyeballs.
Available online
Homegrown label Back Alley Bodega's latest drop exudes summer vintage vibes and you can add that to your wardrobe too. The avant-garde Goa-based streetwear brand's just-released Chromatic Dreams collection draws from the hypnotic cinematography of Wong Kar Wai, and reinterprets classic silhouettes infused with a contemporary edge. Choose from their sassy co-ords to stand out in a crowd this summer.
Available online.
Denim brand Numero Uno's latest summer floral collection is easy breezy and high on style. The vibrant and versatile shirts have been inspired by the beauty of nature and the spirit of adventure, offering a refreshing take on classic wardrobe staples. Adorned with captivating floral patterns, reflecting the essence of the season ahead, there are options for all occasions.
Price: Rs 2399 onwards
Beat the summer heat in style with Arya Giri's new beautiful collection of outfits that blend effortless style with comfort The pleat and ring top for example has semi-pleated design, available in two colorways – printed yellow in pure satin and blue in linen material – ensures breathability and comfort during summer.
Price: ₹8,900
Mona B’s latest travel bag collection Rpet 2.0 is classy, chic, elegant, and spacious enough to hold all your travel essentials. Made from reusing discarded plastic it also speaks volumes about sustainability in the fashion and accessories industry. Designed in the timeless colour palette of navy and black, the collection includes a Rearden backpack, Rollup backpack, Duffle bag, and cross-body backpack. They are simple yet premium and would be your new travel staples wherever you go.
Available online
Price: Rs 2499 onwards
The global design house Coach launches its latest Spring collection called the Quilted Tabby. Enter a world of pastel and classic shades in different shapes and sizes which are modern and make you the centre of attention. This interpretation of the Tabby is crafted from nappa leather with quilted detailing; and a beautiful chain or cross-body strap to make sure the spotlight is always on you.
Available online
Price on Request
Taking inspiration from the iconic character of Carrie Bradshaw from Sex and the City, luxe leather geometrist Sameer Madan launches his SS’24 collection – Hello Lover. The statement pieces under the collection have a dramatic and flirtatious vibe which is perfect for the summers. With enticing silhouettes of bodysuits, trousers, body-cons in pastel colours, and patent leather appliqué work, the collection oozes sophistication and individuality.
Available online
Price on Request