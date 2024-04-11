Poila Baisakh: Channel class like actress Ushasi Ray did in these 4 looks
Nothing can be as unbearable as summer time in Kolkata, which can be a nightmare for fashionistas. Be it occasions or daily chores, it gets impossible to follow the diktats of global sartorial trends. And here’s precisely where local homegrown designer labels come to the rescue with all their sustainable, locally made comfortable options to save the day. Amidst a sea of labels offering summer-friendly stylish options, the recently launched label, Threaded by Madhab, stands out for its cool and funky approach to mundane outfits.
Helmed by Madhab, an expert blouse maker and stylist for Tollywood actors, the label’s summer edit has breathable clothing options for all occasions. For this Poila Baisakh, we have decoded four chic and elegant summer looks from Madhab’s collection that you too can easily channel. The stunning actress Ushasi Ray has played the muse for four beautiful ensembles. Excerpts from our chat with the designer.
Tell us about your summer collection.
Since summer is absolutely unbearable in Kolkata, I have come up with a comfortable and breathable collection. The entire edit is designed to keep the wearer comfortable and has an array of outfits in soothing pastel shades and cotton and mulmul jamdani fabric. Also, since summer time means easyto-wear breathable outfits, we have kept a variety of options in terms of Kaftans, kaftan dresses, short and long dresses, noodle strap dresses, and co-ord sets, besides light and soft jamdani saris. When it comes to blouses, there are plenty of choices, in terms of cuts and shapes, including halter-neck, sleeveless, deep-cut V-neck and boat-necked ones. Since our childhood, we have seen our mothers and grandmothers wear these soft and extremely breathable cotton mulmul saris during the summer, which used to look relaxed and comfortable. Those saris acted as inspiration when I conceived this new collection. Nowadays, though young girls are buying saris and wearing them on occasions, it’s still not a choice for daily wear. Hence, I thought, why not bring the comfort of those mul saris by creating smart and chic Western wear and ethnic options out of cotton mul and jamdani fabrics.
What’s trending in blouses this summer?
B o a t n e c k , h a l t e r n e c k , f u l l sleeves, puffed sleeves, crop top blouses, noodle strap blouses, deep V-necks, and the evergreen backless numbers work best for summer.
Five essential summer ethnic must haves in the wardrobe?
Kaftans are a must, as are loose crop tops, strappy blouses, strappy short dresses, and coord sets.
Your upcoming collection?
I am working on another summer capsule collection comprising outfits in single-shaded mul cotton in soothing pastels.
Pics: Saheli Das Mukherjee | Model: Ushasi Ray | Styling: Atrayee Chakraborty | Hair and Makeup: Karim