Poila Baisakh: Channel class like actress Ushasi Ray did in these 4 looks

Since summer is absolutely unbearable in Kolkata, I have come up with a comfortable and breathable collection. The entire edit is designed to keep the wearer comfortable and has an array of outfits in soothing pastel shades and cotton and mulmul jamdani fabric. Also, since summer time means easyto-wear breathable outfits, we have kept a variety of options in terms of Kaftans, kaftan dresses, short and long dresses, noodle strap dresses, and co-ord sets, besides light and soft jamdani saris. When it comes to blouses, there are plenty of choices, in terms of cuts and shapes, including halter-neck, sleeveless, deep-cut V-neck and boat-necked ones. Since our childhood, we have seen our mothers and grandmothers wear these soft and extremely breathable cotton mulmul saris during the summer, which used to look relaxed and comfortable. Those saris acted as inspiration when I conceived this new collection. Nowadays, though young girls are buying saris and wearing them on occasions, it’s still not a choice for daily wear. Hence, I thought, why not bring the comfort of those mul saris by creating smart and chic Western wear and ethnic options out of cotton mul and jamdani fabrics.