Poila Baisakh: Ekavali Khanna in saris by Suchismita Dasgupta

Renowned film costume designer Suchismita Dasgupta has created and nurtured her label Nextiles around her own personality — elegant with imprints of modern aesthetics, eccentric and bold, yet not on-your-face. This year, as Nextiles celebrates 20 years of being in the business of fashion, she has come up with a beautiful collection that comprises saris etched with some of their popular textures, techniques and styles!

“I have named the collection Restart. We experimented a lot with Jamdani and recreated textures with khadi and linen, cotton and silk, linen and silk. We designed new blocks for our saris and materials and used different kinds of natural dyes,” says Suchismita, who has curated four exclusive sari looks for our Poila Baisakh cover.

Donned by none other than the graceful actress Ekavali Khanna, the looks define what traditional and ethnic wear stand for in today’s times — a brilliant meld of modernity with traditional ethos. We chat with Suchismita to learn more.