Mansi Malhotra's latest drop, "Novus" is elegant and modern

Known for her intricate hand embroidery, meticulous surface ornamentation, and attention to detail, couturier Mansi Malhotra's latest drop, Novus is a modern-day fairytale infused with the darkness of Greek mythology.
Novus embodies a harmonious fusion of modern opulence and timeless elegance, drawing inspiration from the grandeur of Baroque and Rococo art. With a touch of glamour and sensuality, each piece exudes an extraordinary allure, showcasing couture techniques and bold designs that set it apart as a work of art in the realm of Bridal Couture.
Infused with sophisticated elegance and enigmatic beauty, the collection weaves a narrative of individuality and creativity in luxurious fabrics intertwined with intricate textures.
At its core lies the masterful artistry of embroidery, with each garment reflecting a symphony of intricate details, capturing the essence of opulence and sophistication in the most evocative and captivating manner.
"With its blend of modern opulence, artistic flair, and a touch of the extraordinary, the Novus transcends fashion to become a statement of refined elegance. It is a testament to the beauty of blending bold design elements with the delicate art of embroidery, offering a unique and captivating wardrobe for the woman who seeks beauty in drapery and design," sasy Mansi.