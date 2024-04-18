Kolkata's Nest of Brooches is revolutionising brooch wear among Gen-Z
Started in 2023, the Nest of Brooches was a dream manifested by founder Subhra Ghosh and her mother, Durga Ghosh after the former was inspired by the latter’s vintage brooches. As it’s time to amp up the summer styles, she has come up with the latest collection and Indulge takes you through it.
Tell us about the inspiration behind the summer collection
Our summer collection brooches comprising seven designs are inspired by nostalgic memories of spending childhood summer vacations building sandcastles on the beach while enjoying refreshments like ice creams and watermelons. These memories evoke a sense of innocent joy, freedom, and adventure, which we aim to encapsulate in each brooch design.
What colour palettes have you chosen?
Sunshine yellow, turquoise blue, coral pink, lush green and sky blue.
How did you come up with the designs?
It was a collaborative process involving research, brainstorming, and creative exploration. We drew inspiration from nature, fashion trends, art, and even childhood memories of summer vacations. By combining these influences we captured the essence of summer in a fashionable and wearable manner.
How trending are brooches among the millennials?
Brooches are no longer just for the older generations but have become increasingly trendy among the millennials and Gen Z, thanks to their versatility, vintage appeal, and influences from social media. They're now embraced by the younger demographics as fashionable accessories for adding a unique touch to one's outfits.
One fashion trend that you try to incorporate in your collections
Sustainability and animal cruelty-free practices. We prioritize using eco-friendly materials and production processes while ensuring that our brooches are cruelty-free and ethically sourced, aligning with the increasing demand for responsible and compassionate fashion choices.
Two ways of accessorising brooches to give you the elevated look
First, pin the brooch onto clothing items such as blazers, jackets, sweaters, dresses, or a hat to add a touch of traditional elegance and personality to your outfit. Second, Use them to creatively style accessories like handbags, scarves, or headbands, even on your boots or sneakers for a unique and eye-catching statement. You can also cluster multiple brooches together to create a bold and dynamic focal point on your attire.
Price: Rs 350 onwards
Available online with worldwide delivery