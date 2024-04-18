Sahib Singh Bhatia ventures into Amaare Luxury Pret
After winning over the fashion world with Amaare’s chic and elegant designs, designer Sahib Singh Bhatia ventures into the first Amaare luxury prêt collection, Where Luxury Meets Wearability. With modern silhouettes, comfortable fabrics, and traditional charm the designs capture the dynamics of luxury yet affordable dressing. Indulge catches up with Bhatia to know more about the collection.
What prompted you to launch the luxury pret collection?
With this luxury prèt collection, I aim to extend Amaare` to a wider audience while maintaining its commitment to luxury. True to my signature style, the design sensibilities remain consistent across both couture and prêt lines, creating a seamless transition. Amaaré’s Pret collection aims to cater to diverse preferences with timeless wardrobe essentials, ensuring versatility and affordability.
How are the silhouettes in this collection different from your previous ones?
Our previous collection After Hours, seamlessly integrated vibrant hues and subtle tones across both structured and fluid silhouettes. Whereas, silhouettes in this collection are meticulously fashioned from a curated selection of opulent fabrics, including silk crepe and georgette featuring hand embroidery using sequins and glass beads. This combination of textures and materials adds depth and richness to the designs, contributing to the collection’s overall allure.
Where did you draw your inspiration for this collection?
The inspiration behind this pret line was both tribal art and florals which seamlessly blend with innovative design aesthetics to craft a distinctive signature style. The incorporation of artwork and floral motifs holds particular significance in my designs and has played a pivotal role in shaping this collection as well.
Colours that are in trend now…
We’ve incorporated this season’s colour in our Prèt collection - deep rich shades such as ruby, emerald, indigo, black and red, effortlessly blending vibrant colours into both modern and fluid silhouettes.
Your Spring/ Summer Wardrobe essentials
A denim jacket is perfect for layering on cooler spring evenings while adding a casual touch to summer outfits. A classic white button-down shirt is a versatile piece that can be dressed up or down.
What kind of accessories would you suggest with the collection?
For Amaaré’s luxury prêt collection, a selection of accessories that complement the sophisticated and contemporary aesthetic of the clothing would be ideal. Statement Jewellery would enhance the elegance of the outfits. Chunky necklaces or intricate earrings adorned with semi-precious stones or metallic accents can add a touch of glamour to the ensemble. Opting for sleek clutch bags in complementary colours or metallic finishes may complete the look, adding interest to the outfit. It’s best to experiment with different combinations to find the perfect accessories that reflect your unique style and personality.
Are you currently working on any collection?
Yes, on the upcoming spring collection.
Price on Request