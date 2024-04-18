Spring refresh 2024

As trends evolve and desires shift towards the unique and the exquisite, our curated selection promises to redefine opulence and craftsmanship. Dive into the collection of dazzling gems and statement-making bags that are more than just accessories but a declaration of style and sophistication.
The opinion about Birkenstocks has always been divided. Whether you like them or not, the craze is still on. And cashing in on the trend, this German footwear brand has launched a colourful Spring Summer ’24 collection, featuring updated classics with innovative materials, fresh colours, and trend-setting silhouettes. The fashion staple has got a sophisticated summer makeover with pastel tones like new beige and soft pink, while classic oiled leather silhouettes now come in vibrant hues like biscay bay and burnt orange.
The collection presents a new rendition to its timeless classic styles — boasting updated features and innovative materials. The new season’s collection takes inspiration from the biggest trends, and welcomes select styles for women with an iridescent buckle, injecting a vibrant rainbow-like shimmer for a playful vibe. It also features an upgraded braided detail for women that add a feminine touch to classic suede styles. The women’s range features fondant pink, elemental blue, surf green, and roast in select styles. Additionally, you can also check out elemental blue, a highly stylish and versatile tone that effortlessly adds to any look.
This season also highlights newer leather textures like shiny lizard for women, a lizard-embossed synthetic material perfect to bring a vibrant flair with the right amount of sheen for the summer; and saffiano for men, a new texture with a refined crosshatch pattern, reminiscent of the luxurious leather feel.
DiAi Designs, a sustainable lab-grown diamond jewellery brand, has launched its Celestial Collection, which is dreamy and magical. With a mission to make fine jewellery ethical, accessible and effortless, the brand uses 10kt, 14kt or 18kt gold and the best quality EF VVS-VS lab-grown diamonds. “The new collection is inspired by the universe. It’s a reminder of the sun, the moon and the stars and the greatness that goes beyond our imagination,” says Disha Shah, its founder. You will find dainty chains, occasion-wear necklaces, stackable bracelets, solitaire rings and easy to wear earrings. They are sturdy and can be worn every day. They also come with a lifetime warranty on repairs and repolishing, in case you ever need it.
Every design in the collection has a meaning or significance. “The Sunshine Diamond Necklace, for instance, is designed to make the wearer feel like a ray of sunshine. The Tula Necklace, which in Sanskrit means ‘balance’, is an everyday reminder that there is no light without darkness. You select jewellery based on your zodiac sign. Like The Star Sign Coin Necklace featuring a coin necklace can be worn alone or layered with the star sign of your choice,” adds Disha.
The luxury Italian brand Rosantica has launched 40 limited-edition bags in India, which are new statement designs from Rosantica for the AiSPi x Rosantica: Runway To Rack digital drop. All these bags are high on bling factor. In fact, they are not just bags but sculptural masterpieces. “The curation includes limited edition pieces that are super fun. We’ve reimagined iconic monuments from different cities into couture bags. And, of course, since we’re from Milan, you cannot miss the statement Duomo bag that replicates the shape of the structure and is embellished with mesmerising crystals,” says Federica Francisco, the founder of the brand. The curation also includes its new spring edit featuring amazing bright colours, and new fabrics. “It is a very summery collection completely made out of crystals and curated especially for India,” she adds.
Arvino’s Heart Whisperer Collection of jewellery promises to speak volumes of love. Crafted with precision and passion, the collection showcases unique and uneven cuts, a result of exceptional craftsmanship that makes each piece worthy of admiration. Arvind Agarwal, founder of the brand, tells us that it is inspired by the sentiment that each individual is a muse for themselves, and brings out the best in oneself. “It is an ode to the timeless beauty found in the subtleties of genuine connections found around us, not limited to just people. You will find different heart shapes, a lot of organic texture, options for
personalisation and the use of white pearls and enamels. We decided to use only recycled metals in the collection, focusing on our commitment to responsible and sustainable manufacturing aiming at zero waste. Each piece is plated with a thick layer for recycled real gold plating and coated with water resistance plating, for longevity and tarnish resistance,” adds Arvind.
