Spring refresh 2024

The opinion about Birkenstocks has always been divided. Whether you like them or not, the craze is still on. And cashing in on the trend, this German footwear brand has launched a colourful Spring Summer ’24 collection, featuring updated classics with innovative materials, fresh colours, and trend-setting silhouettes. The fashion staple has got a sophisticated summer makeover with pastel tones like new beige and soft pink, while classic oiled leather silhouettes now come in vibrant hues like biscay bay and burnt orange.

The collection presents a new rendition to its timeless classic styles — boasting updated features and innovative materials. The new season’s collection takes inspiration from the biggest trends, and welcomes select styles for women with an iridescent buckle, injecting a vibrant rainbow-like shimmer for a playful vibe. It also features an upgraded braided detail for women that add a feminine touch to classic suede styles. The women’s range features fondant pink, elemental blue, surf green, and roast in select styles. Additionally, you can also check out elemental blue, a highly stylish and versatile tone that effortlessly adds to any look.

This season also highlights newer leather textures like shiny lizard for women, a lizard-embossed synthetic material perfect to bring a vibrant flair with the right amount of sheen for the summer; and saffiano for men, a new texture with a refined crosshatch pattern, reminiscent of the luxurious leather feel.

Price on request.