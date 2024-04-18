This Delhi-based brand features bags crafted from organic materials and detailed with hand-block printing

Dharma, established by Charu Sachdev, has joined forces with a social enterprise dedicated to empowering women, allowing them to realise their full potential and live with dignity. Through this collaboration, the Delhi-based brand aims to uplift urban women by providing training in specific skills, offering direct or contractual employment through their production and facilitating micro-financing for the purchase of necessary equipment. All bags are made of 100 percent organic cotton canvas and feature a hand-block printed inner lining by their team of women artisans using organic dyes. Additionally, all hardware used is OKEO-TEX YKK certified, ensuring the highest quality standards.
How did it all begin?
Our journey began with a profound realisation of our inherent calling to serve others by leveraging our unique talents and gifts. We firmly believe that by amalgamating our creativity and passion for fashion with a steadfast commitment to empowering urban women, we can catalyse meaningful change in society. We create high-quality, gender neutral and versatile bags and accessories that are ethically produced and environmentally conscious.
What can one shop for online on the website?
Dharma presents a diverse array of bags and accessories, drawing inspiration from global trends to meet a multitude of needs and occasions. Our collection includes travel, every day, work, evening and gym essentials. The offerings include clutch bags, wristlets, vanity kits, French purses, shoulder bags, totes, fanny packs and laptop sleeves, as well as accessories like bucket hats and key chains — crocheted turtles, elephants and birds.
What can we expect from the latest launch?
Our collection of bags is designed to be gender-neutral and timeless, aligning with our commitment to sustainability. While our core designs remain seasonless, we continuously refresh our offerings by introducing new styles and colours that reflect current trends. This approach allows us to stay true to our sustainability goals while also staying attuned to the evolving preferences of our customers and the fashion landscape.
