This Delhi-based brand features bags crafted from organic materials and detailed with hand-block printing

What can one shop for online on the website?

Dharma presents a diverse array of bags and accessories, drawing inspiration from global trends to meet a multitude of needs and occasions. Our collection includes travel, every day, work, evening and gym essentials. The offerings include clutch bags, wristlets, vanity kits, French purses, shoulder bags, totes, fanny packs and laptop sleeves, as well as accessories like bucket hats and key chains — crocheted turtles, elephants and birds.