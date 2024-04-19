Designer Archana Rao's new edit celebrates celestial harmony
National Award-winning couturier Archana Rao’s designs draw inspiration from multicultural traditions and all things vintage. Her recently showcased Sun and Moon collection at the LFWxFDCI show, has contrasting elements of the sun and moon, highlighting their differences, while also celebrating the inherent harmony between them. The garments are feminine and strong in their silhouettes, and the styling is minimal yet impactful.
“The edit has strong, silhouettes, adorned with statement motifs inspired by the sun, the moon, and the brand’s signature florals and illustrations. It is meticulously embellished with Swarovski crystals and intricate appliqués. Floral embroideries, adorned with delicate pearls, serves as a nod to our brand’s signature aesthetic,” says Archana.
The colour palette too is inspired by the celestial spectrum, starting with ivory and transitioning seamlessly into gold and dusty pink. Midnight blues and stark blacks serve as a canvas for the celestial motifs, creating a contrast that symbolises the eternal dance between day and night. Luxe fabrics such as silk satin, organza, and faux leather further accentuate this dynamic interplay. Excerpts...
How has your design philosophy evolved over the years?
I have always designed feminine pieces with a strong brand aesthetic that’s true to me, but over time, I’ve also evolved as a designer — now, I adhere to the “less is more” principle. I have embraced the clutter-free aesthetic, reflected in the concept-driven approach to wearable separates, each with its own unique twist.
What motivates you?
Travel inspires me. I love visiting vintage / thrift stores, gaining inspiration from stories that I see through photographs or embroideries. I collect native plants, and maintain a flower diary that translates into embroideries in my collections.
What is your upcoming collection?
It is an Indian bridal line in sheer fabric replete with floral embroideries and appliques.
Whose dressing sense do you admire the most, and why?
I’ve always found inspiration in Amrita Shergill’s photographs; she is also known as India’s own Frida Kahlo. I love how she wore saris with ease and styled them in a global way.
What’s trending this summer?
Extra large embroidery cut-outs and multidimensional florals. Soft shades of powder blue, lemon yellow, dusty pink and whites are in. Tailored pantsuits and oversized fits are also in demand.