Designer Archana Rao's new edit celebrates celestial harmony

National Award-winning couturier Archana Rao’s designs draw inspiration from multicultural traditions and all things vintage. Her recently showcased Sun and Moon collection at the LFWxFDCI show, has contrasting elements of the sun and moon, highlighting their differences, while also celebrating the inherent harmony between them. The garments are feminine and strong in their silhouettes, and the styling is minimal yet impactful.

“The edit has strong, silhouettes, adorned with statement motifs inspired by the sun, the moon, and the brand’s signature florals and illustrations. It is meticulously embellished with Swarovski crystals and intricate appliqués. Floral embroideries, adorned with delicate pearls, serves as a nod to our brand’s signature aesthetic,” says Archana.

The colour palette too is inspired by the celestial spectrum, starting with ivory and transitioning seamlessly into gold and dusty pink. Midnight blues and stark blacks serve as a canvas for the celestial motifs, creating a contrast that symbolises the eternal dance between day and night. Luxe fabrics such as silk satin, organza, and faux leather further accentuate this dynamic interplay. Excerpts...