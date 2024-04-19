This beautiful edit is inspired by elements of nature

A

For summer bridal wear, lightweight fabrics and breathable designs are essential to keep the bride comfortable and stylish. Opt for flowy silhouettes and lightweight fabrics like chiffon, georgette, or silk that drape beautifully and keep you cool. Pastel hues like blush pink, mint green, and lavender are in. Off-the-shoulder necklines are trendy, as are delicate embroidery, lacework, or subtle beading. A lightweight veil or cape can add a touch of drama and elegance to your bridal look. For a western summer wardrobe, consider maxi dresses, sundresses, and wrap dresses in lightweight fabrics like cotton, linen, or chambray. Choose lightweight tops like camisoles, tank tops, and off-the-shoulder tops and pair them with shorts, skirts, or jeans. Also, go for a classic pair of denim shorts.