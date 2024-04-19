This beautiful edit is inspired by elements of nature
Elemental Symphony by Geisha Designs helmed by designers Paras and Shalini pays tribute to embracing one’s true self. Inspired by the elements of nature — earth, fire, water, air, and space—the collection that was unveiled at the recently concluded LFWxFDCI show, celebrates confidence, joy, and individuality. The rich and diverse colour palette mir rors h u e s o f n a t u r e, f r o m earthy tones to fiery reds, oranges, cool blues, and whites. The cuts and silhouettes accentuate the beauty of the human form while embodying the essence of each element. We have a chat with Paras.
What’s the idea behind the collection?
The idea is to celebrate the beauty and diversity of nature while embracing the uniqueness of individuality. The collection aims at conveying a sense of harmony and balance, much like the symphony of nature. By exploring these elements through fashion, the collection seeks to inspire confidence, joy, and self-discovery and encourages wearers to embrace their true selves and celebrate their individuality.
How has your design philosophy evolved?
Initially, we were focused on creating striking designs that showcased our technical skills and creativity. However, as we gained experience, our philosophy shifted towards creating designs that are not just beautiful, but also meaningful.
Summer bridal and western wardrobe must haves?
For summer bridal wear, lightweight fabrics and breathable designs are essential to keep the bride comfortable and stylish. Opt for flowy silhouettes and lightweight fabrics like chiffon, georgette, or silk that drape beautifully and keep you cool. Pastel hues like blush pink, mint green, and lavender are in. Off-the-shoulder necklines are trendy, as are delicate embroidery, lacework, or subtle beading. A lightweight veil or cape can add a touch of drama and elegance to your bridal look. For a western summer wardrobe, consider maxi dresses, sundresses, and wrap dresses in lightweight fabrics like cotton, linen, or chambray. Choose lightweight tops like camisoles, tank tops, and off-the-shoulder tops and pair them with shorts, skirts, or jeans. Also, go for a classic pair of denim shorts.