This new edit has intricate Kasuti embroidery by Lambani women

With an aim to preserve the age-old traditional folk embroidery called Kasuti practised by Lambani women, philanthropist Asha Patil started Banjara Kasuti in 2017.

The NGO outfit's efforts have empowered Lambani women, their families, and the cotton and khadi weavers of Vijayapura, while simultaneously reviving a critically endangered art form. They have come up with a stunning new summer range, and Asha takes us through the same.