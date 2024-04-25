This new edit has intricate Kasuti embroidery by Lambani women
With an aim to preserve the age-old traditional folk embroidery called Kasuti practised by Lambani women, philanthropist Asha Patil started Banjara Kasuti in 2017.
The NGO outfit's efforts have empowered Lambani women, their families, and the cotton and khadi weavers of Vijayapura, while simultaneously reviving a critically endangered art form. They have come up with a stunning new summer range, and Asha takes us through the same.
What is the new collection all about?
It is called the Lambani Looms, embodying our unwavering commitment to comfort, quality, and the distinctive style celebrated by the Lambani community. This curated selection features over 150 handcrafted pieces, including waistcoats, jackets, kurtas, bags, and accessories. Each item is meticulously crafted for everyday comfort, featuring breathable silhouettes ideal for summer.
Woven from South Indian handloom cotton and khadi, the collection prioritizes both ease of wear and effortless style and boasts of a diverse colour palette featuring shades of blue, green, brown, and peach.
How do you incorporate sustainability in your collection?
Lambani embroidery is inherently sustainable. It prioritises natural fabrics like handloom cotton and khadi, which are gentler on the environment compared to synthetic materials. These textiles are often locally sourced, reducing the carbon footprint associated with transtransportation. Furthermore, Lambani clothing is designed for longevity. The focus on high-quality materials and timeless styles, combating the fast fashion cycle of disposability. Moreover, the vibrant hues and detailed adornments adorning these garments are crafted from recycled materials whenever feasible, resulting in a zero-carbon footprint.
What are your upcoming collections?
We will be launching a festive range for the next season, offering vibrant colours, embellishments, and designs, ensuring comfort while also being suitable for every occasion. To compliment the festive attires, we will also be launching a range of accessories like bags.
What's the roadmap for your label?
Banjara Kasuti is poised for global expansion through strategic collaborations with European retail companies. This will not only amplify our brand reach but also empower a wider network of female artisans.