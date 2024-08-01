Couturier Isha Jajodia’s latest collection melds old world beauty with modern aesthetes
Couturier Isha Jajodia launched her label Roseroom by Isha Jajodia’s new collection Art of Eternity at the recently concluded Hyundai India Couture Week x FDCI. The fresh line of outfits is inspired by the beauty of nature and the elegance of French architecture. The couturier takes us through the flamboyant new range.
Tell us about your latest couture Art of Eternity.
Our new collection embodies a blend of nature along with French architecture, seamlessly integrating intricate lace details and delicate fabric designs with a modern yet classically charming aesthetic.
I have always been in awe of French architecture, there is something so fluid about the clean lines and remarkable flamboyance. The collection was conceived with a deep appreciation for French architecture, flora and fauna, structural monuments, and delicate lace and fabrics. Each element served as a source of inspiration, influencing the designs and motifs within the collection. I also feel the need to preserve traditional craftsmanship like Chikankari so I decided to blend the two ideas and create a bridal collection reflecting old world beauty and modern aesthetics. The process involved meticulous research, creative interpretation, and a dedication to capturing the essence of these themes in a cohesive and aesthetically pleasing way.
How important has the comfort factor become in fusion silhouettes?
For me, prioritizing comfort in fusion occasion silhouettes is paramount. It's about creating designs that not only look stunning but also allow individuals to move freely and feel at ease throughout their celebrations.
What are the trends in fusion wedding wear this winter?
Make a bold statement by choosing structured blazers over traditional blouses and opting for sneakers instead of conventional heels. Embrace veils as an integral part of your bridal ensemble. Keep your makeup and hair soft and minimalistic for an understated elegance. Ivory and pastels infuse a fresh and contemporary vibe into bridal looks.
What inspires you?
I find inspiration in the rich tapestry of cultures and landscapes I've encountered during my travels. French architecture, with its elegant lines and timeless beauty, has particularly captivated me, influencing my designs with its structural integrity and ornate details. Beautiful monuments around the world, each with its own story and craftsmanship, also inspire me to create pieces that echo their grandeur and significance.
Your favourite fashion icon?
Queen Rania of Jordan and Jennifer Lopez.