Couturier Isha Jajodia’s latest collection melds old world beauty with modern aesthetes

A

Our new collection embodies a blend of nature along with French architecture, seamlessly integrating intricate lace details and delicate fabric designs with a modern yet classically charming aesthetic.

I have always been in awe of French architecture, there is something so fluid about the clean lines and remarkable flamboyance. The collection was conceived with a deep appreciation for French architecture, flora and fauna, structural monuments, and delicate lace and fabrics. Each element served as a source of inspiration, influencing the designs and motifs within the collection. I also feel the need to preserve traditional craftsmanship like Chikankari so I decided to blend the two ideas and create a bridal collection reflecting old world beauty and modern aesthetics. The process involved meticulous research, creative interpretation, and a dedication to capturing the essence of these themes in a cohesive and aesthetically pleasing way.