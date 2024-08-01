National Handloom Day: Stylist and designer Utsab Ganguly shares four exclusive baluchari looks

A

My new collection Utsab showcases the timeless beauty of Baluchari saris that are traditional weaves of Odisha in gorgeous festive tones. To match the saris I have come up with a range of sophisticated blouses that are inspired by the silhouettes prevalent in the Victorian era. The stories woven into the Baluchari fabrics are traditionally taken from our age-old epics like Ramayana and Mahabharata that predates the Victorian era blouses. My idea was to highlight the dynamic nature of fashion and its adaptability by blending the two different worlds influenced by different cultures.

The Baluchari tradition is steeped into the art of storytelling where tales of the great Indian epics are woven into the six yards. Using the Mahabharata as the underlined theme each of my saris tells the story of a specific set of characters. I have attempted to create a parallel timeline with the Victorian blouses that have been seamlessly infused with the traditional saris. To create this festive range, I have drawn inspiration from the Renaissance period in Bengal which saw the elite educated class adapting to the newly-introduced Victorian customs while retaining and upholding their inherent cultural ethnicity.