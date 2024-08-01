Shades of India unveils timeless textured collection under Cinnamon label

Each piece in the curated collection transitions seamlessly from day to night, ensuring versatility and room for self-expression for various

occasions. “The contemporary silhouettes and designs are a testament to textures curated by twisting and turning textiles, and other such manipulation techniques. Our prints are hand-drawn and then digitised. These techniques come together to create tactile elements, which offer an unparalleled look that is timeless, sophisticated, and accessible,” explains Mandeep.

Throughout the year, the brand unveils a series of curated collections under the Cinnamon label, each one an attractive expression of contemporary and timeless design. On offer are an array of garments including shirts, tops, dresses, overlays, jackets, kaftans, trousers, bags, stoles, and scarves.