Warp ’n Weft celebrates handloom heritage with Basra 2 collection

Warp ’n Weft, renowned for its exquisite Banarasi weaves, has unveiled its latest collection, Basra 2. This new range is a testament to the brand’s commitment to preserving and elevating India’s rich handloom heritage.
“Handloom Day is not just a celebration of textiles; it’s a celebration of our heritage, our artisans, and the timeless techniques that have been passed down through generations,” says Sagarika Rai, founder and designer of Warp ’n Weft. “We are committed to preserving these crafts while seamlessly integrating them with modern fashion, ensuring that the legacy of handloom weaving continues to inspire and thrive in the contemporary world.”
The Basra 2 collection draws inspiration from the ancient city of Basra, known for its pearl trade and cultural significance. “Basra is a name that originates from the Persian word Bas-rh or Bassorh meaning ‘where many ways come together’,” explains Sagarika. This collection mirrors the city’s rich history, blending Persian, Mughal, and Hindu influences into intricate designs and luxurious fabrics.
The collection’s use of pearls as a motif is a central theme. “Pearls have endured for centuries, synonymous with elegance and sophistication,” says Sagarika. “Their inclusion in the collection adds a touch of luxury and timeless beauty.”
Warp ’n Weft’s signature Rangkat technique takes centre stage in the Basra 2 collection. This innovative method involves creating striking colour gradations and block patterns on the loom, adding a contemporary twist to traditional handloom.
The collection features a range of exquisite pieces, including saris, lehengas, and dupattas, each meticulously crafted by skilled artisans. The names given to the pieces, such as Melo Melo, Kiran Suryaja, and Moti Seepi, evoke a sense of poetry and heritage.
“Crafted with signature artistry and attention to detail, these ensembles are a revelation of innovation and progression in art from one generation to the next,” says Sagarika. “We make heirlooms that shall be cherished, instilling a sense of pride in our culture and confidence to wear your heritage artisanal craft on your sleeve.”
The brand’s commitment to preserving handloom heritage is evident in every thread. By blending traditional techniques with contemporary designs, the brand ensures that this timeless art form continues to thrive in the modern world.
Price on request. On warpnweft.in
— manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
@ManuVipin