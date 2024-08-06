Warp ’n Weft celebrates handloom heritage with Basra 2 collection

Warp ’n Weft, renowned for its exquisite Banarasi weaves, has unveiled its latest collection, Basra 2. This new range is a testament to the brand’s commitment to preserving and elevating India’s rich handloom heritage.

“Handloom Day is not just a celebration of textiles; it’s a celebration of our heritage, our artisans, and the timeless techniques that have been passed down through generations,” says Sagarika Rai, founder and designer of Warp ’n Weft. “We are committed to preserving these crafts while seamlessly integrating them with modern fashion, ensuring that the legacy of handloom weaving continues to inspire and thrive in the contemporary world.”