Hastakala is an ode to handcrafted artistry, evoking deep reverence for our rich heritage while celebrating modern elegance

India is a vibrant land of art, from intricate embroideries to dazzling traditional outfits, jewellery, and cuisine — all reflecting our rich heritage. Local artisans across various regions create mesmerising handcrafted pieces that machines simply cannot replicate. Fashion designer Mrunalini Rao has long championed this handcrafted artistry through her designs. As her label celebrates a decade of success, she introduces a new edit, Hastakala, which beautifully blends traditional techniques with a contemporary aesthetic, continuing her legacy of honouring and modernising the art of handcrafted work.

Talking about the collection, Mrunalini tells us, “India has such a vibrant history in crafts, specifically in fashion. I endeavour to revive and sustain the ancestral Indian craftsmanship that inspired the collection. Hastakala was built to honour handcrafted artistry, and by bringing a new take on the collection as we mark 10 years, we want to reaffirm our commitment to the craft and the person behind them.”

True to the brand’s 7 The pieces in this edit are the most suitable for any festivals or wedding celebrations regal essence, the Hastakala collection masterfully blends traditional techniques with a modern aesthetic. The designer emphasises that great attention has been devoted to every stitch and detail, with 2,500 to 3,200 meticulous man-hours invested in crafting each lehenga. “As a designer, my primary goal with this collection is to evoke a profound sense of reverence and connection to our rich heritage, while simultaneously celebrating the beauty of modern elegance,” adds Mrunalini.