Hastakala is an ode to handcrafted artistry, evoking deep reverence for our rich heritage while celebrating modern elegance

India is a vibrant land of art, from intricate embroideries to dazzling traditional outfits, jewellery, and cuisine — all reflecting our rich heritage. Local artisans across various regions create mesmerising handcrafted pieces that machines simply cannot replicate. Fashion designer Mrunalini Rao has long championed this handcrafted artistry through her designs. As her label celebrates a decade of success, she introduces a new edit, Hastakala, which beautifully blends traditional techniques with a contemporary aesthetic, continuing her legacy of honouring and modernising the art of handcrafted work.
Talking about the collection, Mrunalini tells us, “India has such a vibrant history in crafts, specifically in fashion. I endeavour to revive and sustain the ancestral Indian craftsmanship that inspired the collection. Hastakala was built to honour handcrafted artistry, and by bringing a new take on the collection as we mark 10 years, we want to reaffirm our commitment to the craft and the person behind them.”
True to the brand’s 7 The pieces in this edit are the most suitable for any festivals or wedding celebrations regal essence, the Hastakala collection masterfully blends traditional techniques with a modern aesthetic. The designer emphasises that great attention has been devoted to every stitch and detail, with 2,500 to 3,200 meticulous man-hours invested in crafting each lehenga. “As a designer, my primary goal with this collection is to evoke a profound sense of reverence and connection to our rich heritage, while simultaneously celebrating the beauty of modern elegance,” adds Mrunalini.
The palette comprises rich hues such as red, fuchsia, purple, royal blue, deep maroon, vivid blue, dull ochre, and shades of oranges and pinks. Throwing some light on the fabrics and some design elements, Mrunalini says, “I have used reverse appliqué with zardozi, patching different embroidery techniques together to craft fresh and unique pieces that hold multiple art forms within them.”
Hastakala offers a range of attire, from traditional lehengas paired with blouses, dupattas, and veils, to contemporary styles featuring jackets. It includes saris, jackets, capes, and kurta sets, catering to every occasion. Luxury prêt pieces like kurtas and anarkalis are ideal for pre-wedding festivities, while smart jackets and flowy capes are perfect for cocktail evenings, adorned with traditional embroidery for festive events. The lehengas, available in rich reds and soft pastels, are designed for both daytime and evening weddings. For men, the collection features elegant sherwanis and bandi sets in beautiful pastels, showcasing signature monotone embroidery.
Elated on marking 10 years in the fashion industry and what led to the establishment of Hastakala, Mrunalini expresses, “This edit marks several pivotal moments in my journey, from playing dress-up as a child to starting as an assistant designer and eventually launching my own label. Key milestones include opening a flagship store in Hyderabad and gaining recognition in multi-designer stores. What’s truly special is the continued loyalty of clients who have supported me from the beginning.”
Hastakala blends modern sensibilities with traditional silhouettes, featuring hand-textured shirts and skirts paired with lehengas, and innovative blouse cuts and sleeve styles. Highlights include deep necks, racer backs, pot-paan necklines, waistcoat styles, funnel sleeves with long slits, front knife pleated sleeves, and overlapped petal sleeves.
Rs 1,00,000 onwards.
Available online.
Mail ID: sakshisuresh.k@newindianexpress.com
Twitter: @kaithwas_sakshi