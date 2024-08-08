Mysore Saree Udyog unveils revolutionary scented saris

Mysore Saree Udyog, the iconic name in heritage ethnic wear, is setting new trends with its latest collection — Scented Sarees. This groundbreaking range blends the classic allure of Mysore Crepe Silk with an enchanting array of fragrances including lemon, jasmine, rose, and oudh white. And that’s just the beginning—more captivating scents are on the horizon.

Crafted from the finest silk, these saris feature intricate jasmine butta and traditional butta patterns, accentuated by opulent zari work on the borders and pallus. But the real game-changer is the subtle, long-lasting fragrance, which is designed to enhance the sari’s elegance without overwhelming the senses. Thanks to a special fragrance technology, the scent remains vibrant through up to 10 dry washes.

Mysore Saree Udyog’s Scented Saree Collection isn’t just a feast for the eyes; it’s a sensory journey that merges heritage craftsmanship with modern luxury. Ideal for the contemporary woman who appreciates both beauty and innovation, these saris offer a new dimension to traditional elegance.

Price on request. Available online.

—Team Indulge