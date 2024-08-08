Rimzim Dadu’s latest drop, Stucco, showcased at ICWxFDCI, is an immersive celebration of history and modernity

A

Think steel, leather, chiffon, cord, repurposed Zari fringes, and even paper.

Sculpting different materials around the human form, understanding how they flow, while creating structure and fluidity, is at the core of my designs. I've always been a bit of a rebel and a nonconformist.

My journey as a designer began with a clear piece of advice from my father: 'Whatever you create, you have to be very unique. You need to give the world something they haven't seen before.' This guiding philosophy has been the cornerstone of my work, driving me to create inimitable designs through an innovative play with materials to develop my own textiles.

My inspiration often comes from unconventional sources outside of fashion, like a hardware market. I find beauty in materials that don't necessarily associate with fashion. This pushes me to be daring and unconventional, constantly exploring new ways to challenge and expand the boundaries of fashion. I believe in the unapologetic expression of freedom and self-expression. Movement is hypnotising to me. The way an element manoeuvres with a certain resounding rhythm can completely absorb your attention.