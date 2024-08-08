Siddartha Tytler’s ‘Caligula’s Feast’ elegantly captures themes of indulgence

It was an evening of extravagance and splendor as designer Siddartha Tytler unveiled his Caligula’s Feast collection at the India Couture Week 2024. Inspired by the opulent and hedonistic Roman Emperor Caligula, this collection that elegantly captures themes of indulgence and excess, saw Malaika Arora and Rahul Khanna set the ramp on fire. Siddartha specifically mentions that it is “Malaika and Rahul’s embodiment of elegance, poise, and charm that made them ideal showstoppers for Caligula’s Feast.”

In this collection, the designer’s vision brings the grandeur of ancient Rome to life, with the set designed as an elaborate Roman banquet. We spoke to Siddartha to find out what inspired him to create this collection and how he brought his vision to life.

Excerpts: