Siddartha Tytler’s ‘Caligula’s Feast’ elegantly captures themes of indulgence
It was an evening of extravagance and splendor as designer Siddartha Tytler unveiled his Caligula’s Feast collection at the India Couture Week 2024. Inspired by the opulent and hedonistic Roman Emperor Caligula, this collection that elegantly captures themes of indulgence and excess, saw Malaika Arora and Rahul Khanna set the ramp on fire. Siddartha specifically mentions that it is “Malaika and Rahul’s embodiment of elegance, poise, and charm that made them ideal showstoppers for Caligula’s Feast.”
In this collection, the designer’s vision brings the grandeur of ancient Rome to life, with the set designed as an elaborate Roman banquet. We spoke to Siddartha to find out what inspired him to create this collection and how he brought his vision to life.
Excerpts:
“My creativity thrives on sensuality, darkness, and a touch of the macabre” — that’s a very interesting statement… where does it stem from and how does it reflect on your design and creation?
My creativity is deeply rooted in an appreciation for the dramatic and the enigmatic. Sensuality, darkness, and the macabre have always fascinated me because they evoke strong emotions and a sense of mystery. These elements allow me to explore themes that are often overlooked or shunned. They reflect in my designs through bold silhouettes, intricate detailing, and a penchant for creating pieces that make a statement and provoke thought.
What is the inspiration or idea behind Caligula’s Feast? How was it conceptualised?
Caligula’s Feast is inspired by the notorious Roman Emperor Caligula, known for his self-indulgence, extravagance, and debauchery. The collection embodies these themes by reimagining his world with a modern twist. It was conceptualised by envisioning a grand Roman feast, full of opulence and scandal, translated into contemporary fashion through rich fabrics, luxurious embellishments, and dramatic silhouettes.
How have you achieved the themes of ‘opulence, grandeur and debauchery’?
These themes have been achieved through the use of jewel tones, intricate gold and gunmetal embroideries, and lavish embellishments such as crystals, rhinestones, and fur. The silhouettes are bold and dramatic, featuring drapery, layering, and volume that reflect luxury and decadence. Each piece in the collection is designed to evoke a sense of grandiosity and indulgence.
Caligula’s Feast inspires a wild blend of self-indulgence and extravagance. Taking a cue from this, we want to know, in your opinion, is fashion self-indulgent?
Fashion can indeed be self-indulgent, and that’s not necessarily a negative aspect. It is a form of self-expression that allows individuals to indulge in their fantasies, desires, and identity. Through fashion, one can embody extravagance and opulence, much like Caligula’s Feast, which celebrates these very themes.
What is the colour palette you have chosen for Caligula’s Feast?
The colour palette includes rich jewel tones like maroon, emerald, navy, and black, with highlights of gold and gunmetal. These colours were chosen to reflect the opulence and grandeur of Caligula’s era. They evoke a sense of luxury and are perfect for creating the dramatic, lavish aesthetic that the collection aims to achieve.
What are the silhouettes one can look forward to?
The collection features a diverse range of silhouettes, including lehengas, bandhgalas, sherwanis, kurtas, suits, saris, gowns, dresses, and corsets. These are accompanied by drapes and armour-like pieces that debut in this couture collection, adding a unique and bold touch to the traditional silhouettes.
Which piece from the collection is your favourite and why?
My favourite piece from the collection is the embellished lehenga paired with the jacket blouse worn by Malaika Arora. It perfectly encapsulates the theme of opulence and grandeur while showcasing intricate craftsmanship. The balance of elegance and boldness in this piece makes it stand out.
Price ranges from INR 45,000 to INR 8,00,000.
Soon available online.
