The pieces in this edit are the most suitable for any festivals or wedding celebrations

Spilling the beans about the colours and the design elements, he says, “Rich, vibrant hues are mostly used as the hues of Kanjeevaram as they are associated with auspiciousness, representing various social and religious elements.” A closer look at the saris, particularly at the motifs, reveals the rich history of the patterns, drawing from sources beyond textiles. From the regal mayil (peacock) motifs symbolising royalty to the delightful kili (parrot) representing love, each element infuses the Kanjeevaram saris with a unique layer of cultural identity and significance.

These saris, known for their luxurious silk and intricate designs, can be adapted to modern styles while retaining their traditional charm. “We cater to all age groups and blend tradition with modernity, therefore we keep experimenting with our colour palettes, patterns, and draping styles that appeal to younger audiences who appreciate cultural heritage but desire a modern touch,” adds Nishant.

According to him, these saris are versatile, their rich texture and vibrant colours make them suitable to be styled in numerous ways, offering both traditional and contemporary looks that appeal to women of all ages. He expresses, “They are also often a part of important life events such as weddings, festive celebrations and religious ceremonies and can be passed down from a mother to her daughter as an heirloom piece, creating lasting memories.”

Rs 27,990 upwards. Available online.