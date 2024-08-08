The pieces in this edit are the most suitable for any festivals or wedding celebrations

Nothing beats saris. Be it a wedding, festival, or any cultural event, nothing matches the charm of six yards of grace. More than just an attire; it’s a symbol of Indian heritage and timeless elegance, intricately woven into the fabric of our cultural identity. Ahead of the festive season, fashion brand WeaverStory has launched its new collection, Madras. The collection offers some stunning Kanjeevaram saris.
The brand’s design language is rooted in Indian heritage, highlighting the cultural and historical significance of its textiles. Their collections feature various handloom saris l i k e Kanjeevaram, Banarasi, Patola, Chanderi, and Maheshwari, each with distinctive craftsmanship. Kanjeevaram saris use pure mulberry silk and the ancient Korvai weaving technique, while Banarasi saris showcase intricate brocade work and the meticulous Kadhwa technique.
Talking about the new edit, the founder Nishant Malhotra says, “Each sari in Madras, a collection of Kanjeevaram saris is a piece of art — meticulously handwoven in pure silk, drenched in vibrant hues and adorned with zari detailing. The beauty of these weaves reflects the rich cultural heritage of South India.” He explains that these pieces have been designed keeping in mind the upcoming festive season and wedding celebrations.
Spilling the beans about the colours and the design elements, he says, “Rich, vibrant hues are mostly used as the hues of Kanjeevaram as they are associated with auspiciousness, representing various social and religious elements.” A closer look at the saris, particularly at the motifs, reveals the rich history of the patterns, drawing from sources beyond textiles. From the regal mayil (peacock) motifs symbolising royalty to the delightful kili (parrot) representing love, each element infuses the Kanjeevaram saris with a unique layer of cultural identity and significance.
These saris, known for their luxurious silk and intricate designs, can be adapted to modern styles while retaining their traditional charm. “We cater to all age groups and blend tradition with modernity, therefore we keep experimenting with our colour palettes, patterns, and draping styles that appeal to younger audiences who appreciate cultural heritage but desire a modern touch,” adds Nishant.
According to him, these saris are versatile, their rich texture and vibrant colours make them suitable to be styled in numerous ways, offering both traditional and contemporary looks that appeal to women of all ages. He expresses, “They are also often a part of important life events such as weddings, festive celebrations and religious ceremonies and can be passed down from a mother to her daughter as an heirloom piece, creating lasting memories.”
