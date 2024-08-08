This temple jewellery collection offers a perfect blend of heritage and contemporary style

Fashion and silver jewellery brand Kushal’s has unveiled the Varamahalakshmi Vratam Collection featuring an exquisite array of temple jewellery, meticulously crafted in antique finish and in 92.5 silver, with motifs of Goddess Lakshmi and elements such as lotus, swan and kumkum symbolising divine grace. This collection includes over 200 extraordinary designs complete with a stunning range of chokers, short necklaces, long haar, statement pieces with medallions, and layered chains. Each piece is embedded with mini pearls, coloured stones, golden beads, and zircon, adding to the magnificence.
The collection draws a poignant connection between the modern woman, who is unabashedly Indian, and the significance of the festival. As women all across South India celebrate the festival and adorn themselves in traditional finery, Kushal’s temple jewellery collection offers them a perfect blend of heritage and contemporary style. Each piece in the collection is a masterpiece, crafted for moments that demand both reverence and radiance.
Price on request.
Available online.
