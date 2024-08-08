This temple jewellery collection offers a perfect blend of heritage and contemporary style

The collection draws a poignant connection between the modern woman, who is unabashedly Indian, and the significance of the festival. As women all across South India celebrate the festival and adorn themselves in traditional finery, Kushal’s temple jewellery collection offers them a perfect blend of heritage and contemporary style. Each piece in the collection is a masterpiece, crafted for moments that demand both reverence and radiance.

Price on request.

Available online.

