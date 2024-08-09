Couturier Kunal Rawal’s winter-festive collection Sehra dives deep into our glorious culture
Last year saw celebrated couturier Kunal Rawal launch a massively stylish range of festive wear that celebrated androgyny, called Dhoop Chaon. This year, the designer launched Sehra, an exciting and immaculate wedding collection that pays homage to our culturally rich and immersive country, at the recently concluded India Couture Week in collaboration with FDCI. The very amicable Kunal, speaks with Indulge about the collection and more.
How would you define Sehra as a collection?
This couture story is deeply inspired by the heritage of craftsmanship that we, as Indian designers, are fortunate to inherit. Sehra reflects the positivity of centuries-old rituals and traditions that make Indian weddings truly unique and reimagines these elements within our signature aesthetic. It celebrates the spirituality and auspiciousness of Indian weddings, symbolising the union of love with intricate weaves and motifs. We’ve combined brocade with ikat, bandhej with bandhani and ajrak motifs with Kashmiri work, creating a vibrant tapestry of cultures. There are a lot of firsts for us as well, along with fresh undertones of androgyny.
What went into creating Sehra ?
I immersed myself in history books and travelled through various eras, seeking to understand the spiritual essence that defines our country. A pivotal journey took me to Varanasi, where I drew inspiration from its rich craftsmanship and ancient techniques. To break the rules, one must first understand them. From conceptualisation to final execution on the workshop floor — it has taken months of dedication, extensive travel across India and incredible talent to bring this vision to life.
How different is this collection from your previous edits?
This year’s collection marks a significant evolution from last year’s offerings. While last year we explored a variety of textures to provide tactile experiences in couture, this year we’ve taken it a step further by introducing an array of weaves traditionally used in women’s couture, now reimagined for men. Last year’s edition focused on mono-tonal and monochromatic designs, but this year’s collection bursts with vibrant colours. Each design features an exciting play of hues— you’ll find touches of pink in green, hints of silver in blue and accents of white and off-white in maroon and deeper reds. We’ve also ventured into brighter shades for the first time.
What are the trends in wedding wear this winter, according to you?
In our latest collection, we’re embracing a sophisticated palette of deep, rich tones, featuring emeralds, maroons and navies— an undeniable trend for this winter. Our exploration of mixing and matching hues brings a fresh perspective to these classic colours. Another standout trend is the inclusion of stoles, which add a touch of elegance and versatility. We are also unveiling a new collection of bandhgalas, lungi pants, cropped jackets, bundis and reimagined silhouettes for winter.
What inspires you?
It’s ever-evolving, shaped by the search for new perspectives. For me, a clear mind is essential for inspiration. My most profound ideas often emerge during those fleeting moments — driving, travelling, or in the quiet of early mornings and late nights. Even in the midst of socialising, inspiration can strike unexpectedly. My approach is fluid and intuitive, embracing trial and error as part of the creative process. I find that my most exciting creations emerge when I am deeply emotional and luckily, I’m in touch with my emotions.
How sustainable is your label?
Each season, we ask ourselves how we can push the boundaries of sustainability. Our efforts permeate every aspect of our brand — from packaging to product. For example, our creations are entirely handmade, with each piece made to order. This bespoke approach minimises duplication and excess production. We also use innovative washing techniques, achieving desired washes using a single machine cycle and dryer, reducing water and enzyme wastage typically associated with industrial methods. Also, we design timeless pieces that are intended to be modern-day heirlooms, passed down through generations. We offer complimentary repurposing of Kunal Rawal outfits, allowing you to enjoy your couture repeatedly.
Who’s your favourite fashion icon?
Growing up, I admired the effortless style of Jackie Shroff, Sanjay Dutt and Anil Kapoor. One constant inspiration has always been my father for his sense of style that continues to influence my own fashion sense. Currently, I find inspiration in the young trendsetters shaping the scene— whether they are Indian film actors, cricketers or musicians. As for a personal favourite, Ranbir Kapoor’s everyday style stands out for being understated yet intriguingly fresh — like a palate cleanser in the world of fashion.