Couturier Kunal Rawal’s winter-festive collection Sehra dives deep into our glorious culture

A

Each season, we ask ourselves how we can push the boundaries of sustainability. Our efforts permeate every aspect of our brand — from packaging to product. For example, our creations are entirely handmade, with each piece made to order. This bespoke approach minimises duplication and excess production. We also use innovative washing techniques, achieving desired washes using a single machine cycle and dryer, reducing water and enzyme wastage typically associated with industrial methods. Also, we design timeless pieces that are intended to be modern-day heirlooms, passed down through generations. We offer complimentary repurposing of Kunal Rawal outfits, allowing you to enjoy your couture repeatedly.