Tarun Tahiliani’s latest couture drop, Otherworldly, masterfully blends couture with comfort

A

In India, we have worn handmade clothes for centuries, making it the norm rather than the exception. However, as lifestyles have evolved, with more constructed clothing, our traditional garments have become more and more constricting. While embroidery is celebrated, visually beautiful clothes can sometimes feel like uncomfortable cages for women. Our goal is to create ethereal, soft clothing that honours our heritage without causing discomfort. We are tired of hearing that Indian wear can’t be comfortable, and we’re committed to blending technology and tradition to create otherworldly, comfortable clothing that celebrates heritage but feels like a second skin. Beauty may be subjective, but comfort and fit are not, and that is one of our principal focusses.