Tarun Tahiliani’s latest couture drop, Otherworldly, masterfully blends couture with comfort
Couturier Tarun Tahiliani’s new collection, Otherworldly, which got showcased at the recently concluded ICWxFDCI, attempts to dissociate couture from discomfort. “Imagine being enveloped in a cocoon— feeling safe, cared for, and in complete harmony with your body and transcending into a new phase of self-confidence and awareness. To me, that is the world I aspire to create through our couture. Otherworldly is a journey into a realm where comfort and ethereal beauty coexist seamlessly,” says Tarun, as he speaks at length about the same. Excerpts :
Tell us about Otherworldly.
This collection is built around our foundational pillars based on the evolution of multiple themes, which all tie into each other consistently, creating a synchronicity. We’ve incorporated Swarovski crystals and hand embroidery with aari and zardozi, blending the old with the new. Traditional crafts like kashidakar, mukaish, and Chikankari are reimagined through a contemporary lens. Unique juxtapositions like monochromatic pichwai, carpets, and blooms, seamlessly blend the unconscious part of Indian style with modern reflections. These elements elevate Indian savoir-faire through impeccable tailoring, sculptured fits, refreshed draping styles, and a pale spectrum of colours reminiscent of a dust storm or the first bloom.
Describe some of the silhouettes under this collection?
The collection features a variety of silhouettes, including flowing lightweight lehengas, intricately draped saris, and structured bodices. The menswear in the collection stands out with its sharp, tailored silhouettes, featuring intricately embroidered sherwanis, modern bandhgalas, and crisp kurtas. The colour palette is dominated by black, capturing a sophisticated and contemporary aesthetic.
What was the idea behind the collection?
In India, we have worn handmade clothes for centuries, making it the norm rather than the exception. However, as lifestyles have evolved, with more constructed clothing, our traditional garments have become more and more constricting. While embroidery is celebrated, visually beautiful clothes can sometimes feel like uncomfortable cages for women. Our goal is to create ethereal, soft clothing that honours our heritage without causing discomfort. We are tired of hearing that Indian wear can’t be comfortable, and we’re committed to blending technology and tradition to create otherworldly, comfortable clothing that celebrates heritage but feels like a second skin. Beauty may be subjective, but comfort and fit are not, and that is one of our principal focusses.