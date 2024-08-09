This homegrown label’s festive drop has breezy silhouettes in elegant shades

A

It all began when I made the first outfit for my 12-year-old daughter for a family wedding. I made it with lot of love and passion. This got me inspired to do a line for young girls. Over a period of time, l found my passion for contemporary Indian and western wear for women. What started as a gesture of love, evolved into a dedicated line for young girls and eventually blossomed into a fusion of contemporary Indian and western wear. for women. Minimalistic elements around me and history with craftsmanship inspires me the most to create timeless designs that is as sustainable as it is stylish in both Indian and western wear.