This homegrown label’s festive drop has breezy silhouettes in elegant shades
Designer Priya Parikh, known for her elegant silhouettes in fusion, Western and traditional India wear, has come up with a vibrant festive edit and she shares the details with Indulge. We chat with her to learn more. Excerpts:
Tell us all about your latest festive collection.
The collection showcases a wide range of bold prints and a few solids. With an emphasis on easy-breezy silhouettes, these ensembles are tailored meticulously in chanderi, bandhani, cotton muslin, jamdani, Shibori, linen and kota doria. The range comprises classic and contemporary styles in vibrant festive hues and soft pastels, underscored by delicate embroidery and prints. Each ensemble has a minimalistic touch of mukaish and thread embroidery. The idea was to bring about minimalistic yet fashionforward flare for a seamless blend of ethnic and contemporary designs that enhances the feminine silhouette.
How different is this pre-fall range from your previous works?
The new festive collection stands at the intersection of tradition and modernity, offering fashion that is as sustainable as it is stylish in both Indian and western wear. With a commitment to organic, muslin, linen, bandhani, jamdani, shibori and chanderi fabrics,ethical craftsmanship and timeless designs in both the looks, we have attempted to redefine luxe fashion in a way that honours the past while looking towards the future.
How have you evolved as a designer over the years?
It all began when I made the first outfit for my 12-year-old daughter for a family wedding. I made it with lot of love and passion. This got me inspired to do a line for young girls. Over a period of time, l found my passion for contemporary Indian and western wear for women. What started as a gesture of love, evolved into a dedicated line for young girls and eventually blossomed into a fusion of contemporary Indian and western wear. for women. Minimalistic elements around me and history with craftsmanship inspires me the most to create timeless designs that is as sustainable as it is stylish in both Indian and western wear.
What are the festive wardrobe must-haves this fall?
Bandhani and mukaish, since they echo the essence of Indian craftsmanship.