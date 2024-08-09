This homegrown saree label celebrates its first year with a series of artsy saris

A

It is a tribute to a few famous art work done by master creators. When we see a stunning piece of art, it stays with us, it impacts our subconscious and influences our choices in more ways than one. The Great Artist series is an ode to the greatest artists and their magical creations. We have trans-created the paintings in six yards. They have been fashioned like a story, keeping the aanchal of the sari as the primary image and the entire breadth of the sari expanding the portrayal of the aanchal. When you drape it, you will feel like you are embracing a painting in your six yards. We have used muslin as a fabric for this series.