Celebrating the sari, this edit from Frontier Raas promises Southern Indian aesthetics for a pan-Indian audience

Tell us about the new collection, what was it inspired by?

The new collection, Itr: Essence of Woven Heritage, from our Raas Saris of India line is inspired by India’s rich textile heritage and the intricate design traditions of Indian textiles. It celebrates cultural pride and artisanal excellence, encapsulating the essence of various regional weaving techniques and the masterful artisans. The name Itr, meaning perfume, serves as a metaphor for the diverse and rich cultural tapestries of India. Connoisseurs of saris can metaphorically ‘inhale’ the essence of each piece, discerning its story and connecting deeply to the roots of our textile heritage. Set against the nostalgic backdrop of traditional Southern Indian homes, the collection’s narrative unfolds in every frame with authentic aesthetics.