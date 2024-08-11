Celebrating the sari, this edit from Frontier Raas promises Southern Indian aesthetics for a pan-Indian audience

We just wrote about the last edit from Frontier Raas, An Indian Anthology, a while ago and they’re back already with a brand new line. Popular with several celebrities including Malaika Arora, Sonam Bajwa, Athiya Shetty, Gauhar Khan, PV Sindhu, Madhuri Dixit, Rakul Preet Singh and Diana Penty, the new edit Itr: Essence of Woven Heritage, a sari collection has just hit stores and we catch up with Gaurang Batra, creative director, to find out more…
Tell us about the new collection, what was it inspired by?
The new collection, Itr: Essence of Woven Heritage, from our Raas Saris of India line is inspired by India’s rich textile heritage and the intricate design traditions of Indian textiles. It celebrates cultural pride and artisanal excellence, encapsulating the essence of various regional weaving techniques and the masterful artisans. The name Itr, meaning perfume, serves as a metaphor for the diverse and rich cultural tapestries of India. Connoisseurs of saris can metaphorically ‘inhale’ the essence of each piece, discerning its story and connecting deeply to the roots of our textile heritage. Set against the nostalgic backdrop of traditional Southern Indian homes, the collection’s narrative unfolds in every frame with authentic aesthetics.
Are there any motifs that are specific to this edit?
Yes, the collection includes traditional florals and intricate depictions of birds and elephants, reflecting cultural heritage. The unique blend of patola weaves and kalamkari feature pichwai designs which are inspired by nature in vegetable dyeing techniques.
Do take us through the colour palette used in this collection?
Rich golds, royal blue orchids, fiery red hibiscus and bright orange marigolds among earthy natural dyes: deep greens, soft browns and gentle beiges.
What are the fabrics you have chosen for this edit?
The collection includes fine zari work on kanjivarams, uppadas and banarasis but also includes patola and kalamkari saris, expressed in natural dyes.
Have you already started working on your next collection?
Yes, Frontier Raas is already working on the next edit. Given the time it takes to create each handloom piece — about 8-9 months — every collection continues to focus on reviving the art of weaving and celebrating the craftsmanship of artisans across the subcontinent. Each new collection will be a testament to this dedication, aiming to showcase unique and artistic hand-woven textiles while supporting traditional artisans. We’re also excited to introduce The Three Graces by Taraasa. This bridal couture collection blends classical elegance with modern style, drawing inspiration from neoclassical sculptures. We’ve explored a theme that celebrates women in all their grace and strength, with stunning silhouettes and intricate details designed to make every bride feel extraordinary. Stay tuned — this captivating collection will be available at Frontier Raas soon!
INR 50,000 onwards. Available online.
Email: romal@newindianexpress.com
X: @elromal