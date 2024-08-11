Two much-loved design-forward labels, coming together for this edit — has our heart, soul and minds hooked!

Tell us about the new collaboration?

When Kunal and I met, we got on like a house on fire and really resonated with one another. He has great energy and we quickly became friends and had a strong desire to work together, we vibed well together. We wanted to do something different and take on silhouettes that haven’t been done before. So, this collection quickly took on a life of its own, with Indian culture being the inspiration. The collection features iconic Mughal inspired silhouettes, with shapes taken from architecture and arches. This collection transports the wearer to a nostalgic time, smelling roses in Mughal gardens, hearing tales of mighty tigers in neighboring jungles. Care and detailing went into creating this world, blending contemporary sculptural aesthetics and pop culture elements. I also am very involved in the equestrian world and as you know the fashion world loves the shape of a horse saddle! When I brought this concept to Kunal, our collection had to feature a similar iconic saddle, but ours took the shape of the Indian paan! A modern take on the iconic betel leaf aperitif, a gastronomic delight that is so core to India. We wanted something that took on global fashion but kept India and it’s rich heritage in mind!