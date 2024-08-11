Two much-loved design-forward labels, coming together for this edit — has our heart, soul and minds hooked!

Luxury fashion house Tiger Marrón recently announced it’s latest collection, Tiger Toy — a creative fusion between Tiger Marrón and KoyToy by Kunal Kyhaan. This collaboration with KoyToy combines the unique strengths of both brands, resulting in a collection that is both trendy and culturally rich. The Tiger Toy collection features a stunning array of handbags and accessories, each piece inspired by the vibrant tapestry of Indian heritage. Kunaal Kyhaan Seolekar, the designer behind KoyToy, brings his signature blend of traditional craftsmanship and contemporary aesthetics to this collaboration. Saahil Nandrajog, founder of Tiger Marrón, emphasises the label’s commitment to revolutionising the luxury leather market with accessible pricing and uncompromising quality. The Tiger Toy collection hopes to be a testament to creativity and craftsmanship, inviting fashion enthusiasts to indulge in a journey through India’s cultural heritage reimagined for the contemporary world. We catch up with Saahil to find out all you need to know about the edit.
Tell us about the new collaboration?
When Kunal and I met, we got on like a house on fire and really resonated with one another. He has great energy and we quickly became friends and had a strong desire to work together, we vibed well together. We wanted to do something different and take on silhouettes that haven’t been done before. So, this collection quickly took on a life of its own, with Indian culture being the inspiration. The collection features iconic Mughal inspired silhouettes, with shapes taken from architecture and arches. This collection transports the wearer to a nostalgic time, smelling roses in Mughal gardens, hearing tales of mighty tigers in neighboring jungles. Care and detailing went into creating this world, blending contemporary sculptural aesthetics and pop culture elements. I also am very involved in the equestrian world and as you know the fashion world loves the shape of a horse saddle! When I brought this concept to Kunal, our collection had to feature a similar iconic saddle, but ours took the shape of the Indian paan! A modern take on the iconic betel leaf aperitif, a gastronomic delight that is so core to India. We wanted something that took on global fashion but kept India and it’s rich heritage in mind!
Are there any specific motifs or designs unique to this collaboration?
Yes! And we personally love them! There are a few: starting with the KoyToy fish. Kunal wanted to bring that to life and we have succeeded in engineering it, allowing for the user to have enough space for a phone and essentials — the bag is a beautiful rendition of the KoyToy Fish. The other motifs that are unique to this collaboration are the application of tiger stripes and pug marks. Even the stripes that line the crossbody strap spell out Tiger Toy. Kunal has really brought a wealth of detailing to this edit. The rest of the collection also plays on Mughal architecture and Indian gastronomic favourites.
Could you describe the colour palette used in this collection?
The colour palette used in this is two types. One is very easy, earthy and soft (lavender of a twilight sky, yellow of a sunrise), but the other is a deep bold colour like a deep green. Colours play a significant role in the collection, the royal palette is inspired by rural and urban landscapes and the natural materials within it.
What fabrics have you chosen for this edit?
This collection has been a blend of ethically sourced high-grade biodegradable leather and vegan leather that has been made from upcycled polyester and cotton.
What design specifics can we expect to see?
The design specifics our buyers can expect to see are The Arch — we have a variety of arches in various bags, to showcase the cusped arches of Mughal corridors and jaali patterns. The Arch accessories also include a men’s wallet featuring unique sideways card sleeves. The collection also features a sculptural Koy Bucket Bag and one of the most iconic pieces of the collection is the Paan Saddle Bag. There’s also another notable showstopper, the Chip Chain Bag, a supremely functional modular bag consisting of a series of zippered pouches.
INR 4,000 onwards. Available online.
