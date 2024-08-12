Inspired by old-world Goa, Anjali P Mehta’s conscious luxury label Verandah releases a new edit

Having relocated to Goa amidst the pandemic and subsequent lockdowns, Anjali Patel Mehta, founder of the renowned chic and conscious luxury label Verandah, found herself enveloped in the coastal charm of Anjuna. Her cosy abode in this North Goan village now plays muse to the brand’s spring-summer ’24 resort and loungewear collection — Anjuna. “Famed for its black rock beach, music and flea market, this town’s old Goan homes are often overlooked by tourists in their pursuit of sunny beaches. When Anjuna became my home for the season, I opened Verandah’s first store in a 16thcentury Portuguese home next to St Michael’s church at Mazal Waddo and soon the colours and atmosphere of Anjuna deeply influenced the aesthetic of this edit,” Anjali begins.