Inspired by old-world Goa, Anjali P Mehta’s conscious luxury label Verandah releases a new edit

Having relocated to Goa amidst the pandemic and subsequent lockdowns, Anjali Patel Mehta, founder of the renowned chic and conscious luxury label Verandah, found herself enveloped in the coastal charm of Anjuna. Her cosy abode in this North Goan village now plays muse to the brand’s spring-summer ’24 resort and loungewear collection — Anjuna. “Famed for its black rock beach, music and flea market, this town’s old Goan homes are often overlooked by tourists in their pursuit of sunny beaches. When Anjuna became my home for the season, I opened Verandah’s first store in a 16thcentury Portuguese home next to St Michael’s church at Mazal Waddo and soon the colours and atmosphere of Anjuna deeply influenced the aesthetic of this edit,” Anjali begins.
The spring - summer ’24 collection offers a diverse range of pieces perfect for both beach girls and those looking to enhance their summer-in-the-city wardrobes. Shoppers can expect draped dresses, breezy blouses, trousers, shorts and even swimsuits in flattering silhouettes. “Anjuna features hand-painted prints depicting the town’s charming structures while also integrating playful stripes, palm prints, tropical fruit motifs, flowers, sequins and hand-knotted macramé. The patterns of the hand-painted prints are inspired by the blue azulejos tile work, which adds a unique touch of Goan heritage to the collection,” she shares.
The edit is fashioned from a mix of sustainable fabrications such as hemp, BCI and GOTS certified cotton, ecovero, tencel linen, biodegradable vegan silk — bemberg (made from cotton linter waste), sustainable denim — all of which are high-quality lightweight, breathable fabrics ensuring comfort and style. “To some, we have added our signature hand-beading elements made to last in your wardrobe for many seasons to come,” she elucidates.
Anjuna boasts a vibrant palette including hues like calming blues, crisp whites, sunny yellows and verdant greens besides pastel pinks, brick and coral that capture the warmth of Goa’s natural beauty and architecture. Some noteworthy ensembles from this collection include One Shoulder Wrap Dress, Satin Toga, Hand Beaded Halter Maxi and Azulejos Kaftan.
₹10,465 onwards. Available online.