COVER: Inspired by the intricacies of our thoughts and desires, Aisha Rao’s latest collection Kinfolk talks about the complexity of human nature

It is the intricacy of our nature that defines us as humans. This complexity, a unique blessing, manifests in enchanting and perilous ways, shaping our actions and behavioural patterns to achieve desired outcomes. Perfection eludes us, for no human is ideal. Life rarely presents itself in stark contrasts; instead, we dwell in ever-present grey areas, where moral ambiguity reigns. Various factors contribute to this profound complexity — our emotions and desires, contradictory behaviour, moral ambiguities, environmental influences, personal growth, and even the nuances of our thought processes. This intricate fabric of human nature has long fascinated artists, fuelling endless discussions and inspiring creative expressions across diverse forms. From films and literature to music, dance, and fashion, creative minds strive to capture the myriad shades of human experience, revealing the intricate fabrics of our souls and celebrating the beautiful contradictions that define our existence. Addressing this dance of dualities is Hyderabad-based fashion designer Aisha Rao’s latest collection, Kinfolk.

In a delightful turn of artistic evolution, Aisha embarks on her inaugural journey into the realm of accessories with this collection. Alongside her mesmerising outfits, she introduces The Bag Edit, comprising a wonderful range of bags that complement her creations. This foray marks a significant expansion of her creative vision, promising fashion aficionados an enchanting ensemble that seamlessly integrates apparel and accessories. Looking ahead with fervent anticipation, she envisions the forthcoming debut of footwear — The Shoe Edit — to complete the experience for the wearers. This exciting development sets the stage for a holistic and immersive fashion journey, where each element, from garments to accessories and eventually, footwear, harmoniously reflects her distinctive aesthetic.

Aisha shares her inspiration behind Kinfolk, providing insights into what sparked this innovative idea and delves into the meticulous process of transforming abstract notions into tangible fashion statements. The designer ascended to fame with her eye-catching luxury occasion wear, particularly her stunning lehengas. Her creations are thoughtfully crafted works of art, adorned with an array of attractive elements including vibrant colours, intricate prints and patterns, and time-honoured embroidery techniques. Each piece features a range of exquisite embroideries and her signature appliqué work. Her visionary designs result in fun-spirited creations bursting with whimsical exuberance, making her lehengas the dream attire for many brides. Renowned for her innovative approach, she introduces predraped and pre-stitched saris alongside power suits and an array of avant-garde ensembles. Each design embodies a seamless fusion of heritage and innovation, showcasing her mastery in adapting traditional concepts into modern expressions.