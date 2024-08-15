Miss Jo unveils Enchanted Forest and Secret Garden collections

In a world where fairy-tale fantasies meet opulent reality, Miss Jo unveils its latest masterpieces—the Enchanted Forest and Secret Garden Collections. Designed to cast a magical spell over your special day, these exquisite jewellery collections are the perfect blend of ethereal elegance and timeless beauty.
Imagine a stroll through a woodland wonderland where every leaf, every fluttering butterfly, and every whisper of the breeze finds its way into jewellery. This is the essence of Miss Jo’s Enchanted Forest Collection. Inspired by the beauty of nature, this collection features intricate designs that evoke the elegance of enchanted realms. According to Samir Jain, co-founder of the brand, “The Enchanted Forest Collection draws from the magic of the natural world — think delicate insects, lush flora, and the mystique of the forest floor. We translated these elements into wearable art, making each piece a timeless symbol of love and wonder.”
The Secret Garden Collection is crafted to symbolise the purity and passion of love. Samir describes this collection as “an ode to the charm and sophistication of hidden gardens. Each piece features intricate hand-painted details and rich textures that capture the essence of a secret garden’s allure.” From delicate floral pendants to enchanting earrings, this collection promises to add a touch of romantic charm to any wedding ensemble.
What sets these collections apart is their meticulous craftsmanship. The Enchanted Forest Collection showcases the Invisible Setting technique, where the stones seem to float seamlessly within the design, creating a magical effect. The Secret Garden Collection stands out with its hand-painted art forms and diverse designs that bring the essence of a secret garden to life.
Whether you’re walking down an aisle in a flowing gown or celebrating in a stunning sari, these collections are designed to complement a variety of bridal and bridesmaid outfits. “Weddings are a celebration of personal style and timeless beauty. Our jewellery is crafted to enhance every look, from Western silhouettes to traditional Indian attire,” says Samir.
From the Enchanted Forest Collection, the Enchanted Hive Honey Bee Earrings and Ring, Mystical Butterfly Statement Earrings, and Whimsical Winged Earrings are particularly outstanding. In the Secret Garden Collection, the Verdant Rose Vine Pendant, Vintage Rose Garden Ring, and Begonia Bloom Ring stand out for their delicate beauty and intricate craftsmanship.
Samir advises brides and bridesmaids to choose pieces that reflect their personalities and style. “Let our jewellery be an extension of your unique charm. Choose what resonates with you and add that magical touch to your special day,” he says.
Price starts at Rs 8,999. Available online.
