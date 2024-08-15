Play by 431-88: A groundbreaking collection merging Olympic inspiration with modern elegance

In a vibrant celebration of movement and modernity, Play by 431-88 emerges as a groundbreaking collection that seamlessly fuses the dynamic spirit of the Olympics with the brand’s signature aesthetic. Inspired by the thrilling energy of the Games, this collection captures the essence of personal evolution and self-care through a lens of timeless elegance and versatility.

Shweta Kapur, the visionary behind 431-88, shares her thoughts on the inspiration and design of Play, “For a long time, I’ve been deeply inspired by the Olympics. Movement and sports have always been integral to my life and passion. When developing our new collection, it felt like the perfect moment to channel that energy into our designs. The synergy between our vision and the Olympic spirit brought Play to life in an exceptionally compelling way.”

Play is more than just a collection; it represents a lifestyle that harmonises with the rhythm of daily life, from morning routines to evening outings. “Our focus has always been on creating pieces that integrate seamlessly into the lives of women who are constantly on the move,” explains Shweta. “With Play, we highlight how our designs transition effortlessly from day to night, maintaining our minimalist approach while showcasing versatility.”

The collection’s core palette — classic black and white complemented by soft washy blues and rich chocolate browns — underscores its timeless appeal. “We chose these colours because they are integral to our brand identity,” she notes. “The minimalist palette allows us to present our designs in their purest form, emphasising the essence of our collection without distractions.”

One of the standout features of Play is its innovative use of laser-cut techniques. Shweta elaborates, “Our collection introduces stunning laser cut details that elevate the designs. For instance, a sari with intricate laser-cut detailing on the pallu looks absolutely breathtaking. We’ve also included laser-cut accents on jerseys, pants, and skirts, adding a touch of modern sophistication to our pieces.”