This edit showcasing exquisite embroidery is perfect for the modern brides

A modern bride is the epitome of personal expression, confidently embracing whatever style makes her feel most stunning on her special day. In a world where bridal fashion is no longer confined by a particular idea, today’s brides are boldly experimenting with their outfits. In anticipation of the upcoming wedding season, ISSA Designer Studio unveils its latest bridal collection, Bridal Secrets. This edit is a celebration of the modern bride’s duality, perfect for those who desire the warmth of tradition while exuding confidence and a touch of sass.

Co-founders and designers Chetana Sagiraju and Swathi Ravi, take us through the details of their latest collection. Chetana explains, “Bridal Secrets is about elegance and sophistication, inspired by the beauty of multi-hued embroidery details.” Discussing the fabrics and colour palette, Swathi shares, “Our fabrics include net, pure silk, habotai, satin organza, and chiffon.” She continues, “In terms of hues, we’ve added bold and vibrant shades along with soft pastels.” The collection features ensembles in ivory, mocha beige, and ice blue, offering a romantic and timeless feel. Meanwhile, rich jewel tones like persimmon orange, sapphire blue, and pollen yellow bring depth and luxury to each garment, adding a touch of opulence to the overall look.

Chetana mentions some of the stand-out features saying, “Bridal Secrets is a testament to the art of intricate hand embroidery, featuring delicate florals, vines, and geometric patterns meticulously stitched with precision and care. Adding depth and dimension, the outfits are adorned with exquisite 3D floral appliques.” She also talks about dramatic sleeves that bring a bold flair, with voluminous, ruffled, or bell-shaped silhouettes that exude glamour and sophistication. Illuminated accents, according to her, crafted with delicate hand-beading or sequins, shimmer beautifully. Swathi adds, “Unconventional necklines further elevate the designs.”