TOMS India and Fizzy Goblet launch exclusive designer collaboration

In a groundbreaking fusion of global fashion and traditional Indian artistry, TOMS India has launched its first-ever designer collaboration with the vibrant footwear brand Fizzy Goblet. This limited-edition collection, a rare and exclusive partnership, marries the brand’s signature comfort with Fizzy Goblet’s rich artisanal techniques, crafting a narrative of style, sustainability, and social impact.

The collab collection is inspired by the rhythmic flow of life’s waves and the playful elegance of garden motifs. It celebrates traditional Indian craftsmanship, featuring iconic silhouettes adorned with exquisite zardozi work, resham embroidery, and embellishments of pearls and crystals. From butterfly-adorned styles with vibrant threadwork to elegant designs showcasing delicate beadwork, each piece in this collection is a testament to wearable art.

Laksheeta Govil of Fizzy Goblet, explains, “This collaboration pushes design boundaries while reinforcing our commitment to ethical production and social impact. By merging TOMS’ renowned comfort technology with our brand’s dedication to traditional Indian craftsmanship, we’re offering customers a unique way to blend global style with local substance.”