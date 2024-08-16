Couturier Bhumika Sharma’s festive edit Farasha celebrates whimsical beauty
The word Farasha, meaning butterfly in Arabic, symbolizes transformation and grace.
Similar to the life process of a butterfly, Farasha highlights the process of how a single piece of fabric can culminate into a stunning silhouette that is adorned in one’s wardrobe for ages. The designs also draw deeply from Bhumika’s journey to Bali. Enchanted by the lush landscapes and the dance of light, she was deeply inspired by the beauty there, which gave birth to designs incorporated with delicate appliques of flowers and intricate metallic embroideries, reflecting the enchanting flora of the island.
The colour palette vividly mirrors the vibrant hues of the tropical coast, with striking fuchsia, rich red, and warm mustard capturing the essence of the sky. These primary colours are complemented by tones like nude and aqua, accented with metallic gold prints, evoking a serene yet dynamic ambience. The range features a variety of silhouettes, including cape sets, lehengas, jackets, shararas, and saris. The drop's key features are metallic floral embroideries, geometric patterns, and hand-crafted floral details, including French knot embroideries, pearls, and metallic accents. Embroideries such as thread work, zardozi, and dabka pitta work also add to the nuances along with Bhumika’s signature tassel and pearl detailing. Bhumika takes us through the same.
How different is this range from your previous works?
This collection stands apart from my previous works in several ways. The inspiration for this range is heavily drawn from nature, capturing the vibrant hues of the sky and the intricate beauty of floral elements.
How have you evolved as a designer?
My evolution as a designer has been a journey of constant learning and innovation. I have continually explored new inspirations and techniques, incorporating intricate embellishments and various embroidery techniques such as Dori work, Zardozi, French knots, and my signature pearl embroidery. With my latest collection, I’ve embraced the beauty of nature, incorporating delicate appliques and metallic floral embroideries.
How do you approach sustainable fashion?
Sustainability is at the heart of my design philosophy. I focus on using sustainable materials, such as organic fabrics and natural dyes, and employ ethical production methods that support local artisans.
What's your next collection going to be like?
It will be an exciting extension of Farasha, infused with deeper, richer colours to capture the essence of autumn and winter. Sticking to our core aesthetic and signature style, we’re introducing luxurious shades complemented by innovative embroidery techniques.
What are the festive wardrobe must-haves this fall?
This fall, festive wardrobe must-haves include timeless silhouettes that can be carried from dusk to dawn. Long, flowing pants paired with intricately embroidered blouses, capes, traditional lehengas with contemporary twists, like asymmetrical hemlines or modern prints, and chic, structured jackets that can be draped over saris or paired with skirts for a fusion look.