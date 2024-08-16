Couturier Bhumika Sharma’s festive edit Farasha celebrates whimsical beauty

The word Farasha, meaning butterfly in Arabic, symbolizes transformation and grace.

Similar to the life process of a butterfly, Farasha highlights the process of how a single piece of fabric can culminate into a stunning silhouette that is adorned in one’s wardrobe for ages. The designs also draw deeply from Bhumika’s journey to Bali. Enchanted by the lush landscapes and the dance of light, she was deeply inspired by the beauty there, which gave birth to designs incorporated with delicate appliques of flowers and intricate metallic embroideries, reflecting the enchanting flora of the island.

The colour palette vividly mirrors the vibrant hues of the tropical coast, with striking fuchsia, rich red, and warm mustard capturing the essence of the sky. These primary colours are complemented by tones like nude and aqua, accented with metallic gold prints, evoking a serene yet dynamic ambience. The range features a variety of silhouettes, including cape sets, lehengas, jackets, shararas, and saris. The drop's key features are metallic floral embroideries, geometric patterns, and hand-crafted floral details, including French knot embroideries, pearls, and metallic accents. Embroideries such as thread work, zardozi, and dabka pitta work also add to the nuances along with Bhumika’s signature tassel and pearl detailing. Bhumika takes us through the same.